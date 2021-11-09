We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched its own mouthwatering Christmas sandwich selection at a bargain price to rival M&S’ best-selling festive favourites.

The low-cost supermarket chain, which is known for selling its M&S dupes of Caterpillar cakes, glitter gin globe, and chocolate hamper, is determined to get its customers into the festive spirit by launching its own take on the Christmas sandwich for a fraction of the price.

Supermarket Christmas sandwiches are one of the best Christmas food traditions and the likes of Aldi, M&S, Tesco and Waitrose launching their festive snacks for this year means there’s more contenders in the running for the 2021’s best Christmas food.

Aldi shoppers can get their festive hands on the traditional Turkey Feast sandwich for a tempting £1.69. The bargain festive treat is available in stores and online now – shoppers will be sure to gobble up these tender slides of British turkey breast with crispy smoked bacon, meaty pork and sage onion stuffing, sweet cranberry sauce and creamy mayonnaise on seeded malted bread.

The sandwich is said to be so good that it could leave M&S quivering in their boots, as their best-selling festive sandwiches will set you back £3.30.

Turkey isn’t the only Christmas sarnie on the new Aldi sandwich line, as there are a whole host of other mouth-watering selections of Christmas carbs, from smoked salmon sarnies to vegan sandwiches and brie bloomers.

A sandwich to suit every festive palate whether you’re looking for an exciting working lunch or a decadent treat on the go.

Other Aldi festive sandwiches in the range are:

Why don’t you compare them to M&S Christmas sandwich range, which has just launched, and see for yourself if you can tell them apart – and if you love them, you can afford to enjoy a festive sandwich every day of the week.

Aldi’s Christmas Sandwich range is available in stores and online now.