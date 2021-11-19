We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi Espresso Martini cheese is here for Christmas 2021 as part of the budget supermarket’s booziest and most innovative seasonal cheese selection yet.

Along with picking the best Christmas food hampers and best Christmas food for the holiday season, Christmas shoppers are constantly looking for a cheese to satisfy their festive cravings.

This Christmas, say cheese with Aldi’s amazing choice of boozy cheese, which includes something for every type of Christmas cheeseboard. The selection is inspired by old British favourites, worldly flavours, and even cocktails and spirits. Hello Espresso Martini flavoured Wensleydale and Pink Gin flavoured Wensleydale.

Aldi Espresso Martini Cheese – £2.19 at Aldi

The Aldi Espresso Martini Cheese is available to buy in store and online now ready for those Christmas parties to begin. View Deal

The Aldi Espresso Martini cheese is sure to satisfy the nation’s appetite for festive cocktails and thrilling new cheese creations, combined. The holiday nibble, which costs £2.19, is Aldi’s booziest cheese yet, combining the best of both worlds with crumbly cheese and coffee liqueur.

A Caramelised Onion & Rioja Mature Cheddar, a fragrant Rosemary & Truffle Flavour Mature Cheddar, and a Jamaican-inspired Spiced Honey & Rum Yorkshire Wensleydale are among the exciting cheesy selection being brought to us by Aldi this December.

The unusual variety is completed by a Yorkshire Wensleydale with Raspberries and Pink Gin, which is a perfect choice for any holiday party attended by guests partial to gin cocktails and cheese delights. Keep in mind, there’s plenty of gin health benefits and reasons why cheese is healthy, too.

Aldi’s new Specially Selected Baking Camembert with Sprout Pesto is sure to impress both cheese and sprout fans!

The sprout pesto adds a whimsical Christmas twist to the traditional camembert. The velvety core of camembert becomes molten and creamy when baked to perfection, making it perfect for dipping and dunking.

If you’re looking for some extra holiday cheer on a budget, Aldi has a fantastic Christmas hamper range that includes two new hampers for under £150.

Pick up the Sommelier’s Six Wine Hamper, which includes six vino treasures including Prosecco Millesimato, 2015 Vintage Champagne, Chateauneuf du Pape, Amarone Della Valpolicella, Sancerre, and White Chateauneuf du Pape, all of which go well with the latest cheese selection.