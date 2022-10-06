Cadbury Heroes chocolate: save 41% on this 2kg box

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Cadbury Heroes Chocolate bulk sharing box is packed with an incredible 2kg of chocolate and Amazon has slashed the price to £16.50 ahead of Halloween.

If you're planning a big spooky night in, there are lots of things to look forward to this month from Halloween games (opens in new tab) to play and Halloween costumes for kids (opens in new tab) to organise - and even Halloween movies (opens in new tab) to watch. And now you can get your hands on TWO KILOS of Cadbury Heroes chocolates so you'll be well prepared for trick-or-treaters too.

Just in time for Halloween, Amazon has launched this tasty early deal on the bulk sharing box so you can get your hands on TWO KILOS of Cadbury Heroes chocolate for less than £20. It's great news, because no self-respecting chocolate lover's home is ready for Halloween or Christmas without a tub or two of Cadbury Heroes chocolates stashed away.

And there's more good news for chocoholics. We're expecting to see lots more chocolate deals during next week's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. We'll be bringing all the best deals your way so that you can get ahead on your Christmas savings this year.

(opens in new tab) Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Bulk Sharing Box, £28 £16.50 | AMAZON (opens in new tab) This HUGE bulk-sharing box of delicious mini-size Cadbury chocolate bars is the perfect way to prepare for parties and trick-or-treaters this Halloween. Or you could switch off the lights, pretend you're not home, and enjoy them all to yourself! With this offer you can save a very tasty £11.50 - that's 41% off - in total.

Heroes are a mix of miniature chocolate bars manufactured by Cadbury since 1999 and available to buy in cartons and tubs. Perfect for Halloween parties, the 2kg bulk sharing box of Cadbury Heroes chocolates contains all the usual suspects, including Twirl, Wispa, Dairy Milk and more. They're suitable for vegetarians too.

