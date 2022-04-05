20 Easter games and activities for kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter games and activities for kids are the Holy Grail when it comes to a smooth, speedy and fun Easter holiday.

Whether you’re planning a big Easter egg hunt, cooking up an epic Easter lunch, or just looking for things to do with kids this spring, we have lots of Easter games and activities that could keep the kids entertained. Our Easter crafts for kids are a godsend when there’s a roast dinner to prepare and you need them out of from under your feet for a bit, and you never know some of these ideas may even start a family tradition. Plus, the grown up kids in your life will probably love these Easter games too.

While nice to have Easter games and activities options, know that it’s okay to let your kids feel bored. As author and parenting expert Sarah Ockwell-Smith tells us; “It is totally okay not to schedule loads of things this spring break. You are enough, you’re every day life is enough. Allowing your child to be bored helps their imagination.”

Easter activities and games for kids

These Easter games and activities for kids are appropriate for all ages. They can also be tailored depending on how many kids are joining in the fun. The best thing about these Easter games? They’re all budget friendly! In fact some of these Easter games require absolutely no money spent whatsoever – which is music to our Easter bunny ears.

If you’re looking for fun activities to get your kids away from their screens, then this selection of Easter activities and games for kids should keep them occupied for a while.

1. Easter bunny sack race

You will need

White pillow cases

Felt tips (for material)

This is a great activity to do at an Easter party, or if there are quite a few of you!

Get your sacks – either classic burlap potato sacks or home-grown alternatives like pillow cases – and decorate them however you like! Make sure there’s a bunny tale on there somewhere though, because you’ll be using them to jump to the finish line as the Easter bunny in this twist on the classic sports day sack race.

2. Egg decorating

You will need

Paint brushes

Paint

Aprons (optional)

Before you start decorating eggs, you must remember to hard boil them so that they don’t shatter all over the place. You can buy an egg-decorating kit which will include everything you need, or, for a cheaper option, try mixing vinegar and food colouring.

3. Easter egg and spoon race

You will need

Eggs

Spoons

You can’t beat a classic egg and spoon race. If the weather’s nice this Easter, a great way to get the kids active is to have an egg and spoon race competition. Be sure to stock up with lots and lots of eggs as there’s sure to be more than a few breakages!

And don’t forget the adults can get involved too – why not have a separate race for the kids and then one for the grown ups? The little ones will love cheering you on.

You can use a standard spoon-from-your-cutlery-drawer and egg or invest in this chic egg and spoon set kit that you can bring out year after year to keep the kids entertained.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10.99

4. Pass the egg

You will need

Large plastic egg (that doesn’t open)

This is such a fun game to play for kids and adults alike! The idea is that you find a large plastic egg, and then ask everyone to form a circle. The egg needs to make its way around the circle back to the start in a set amount of time (depending on how many people take part), and the person who has the egg when the time runs out is out of the game!

The catch? The egg has to be passed around without using your hands, so whether you tuck it under your chin, between your knees or in any other way is up to you!

5. Musical eggs

A4 paper

Felt pens

Scissors

Washi tape

A great craft on the way up to Easter, draw and decorate eggs on A4 paper, as large as you can. Cut out in an egg shape, stick to floor with blue tac or washi tape. This is a variation of the old classic musical chairs. Stick some pretty pictures of eggs on the floor or you could stick them to chairs. Play music and get the kids to dance around the room, when the music stops they must stand or sit on an egg.

Each time remove one of the eggs, so there is always one less egg than there are people. You might even want to indulge your inner child and join in with this game!

6. Pin the tail on the bunny

You will need

A4/A3 paper

Black pen

Cotton balls

Bluetac

This simple game is exactly as it sounds. Cut off the tale of this bunny (or create your own colourful one!) and in the space, replace it with either some velcro or sticky tape. Then blindfold a member of the group, spin them around and they have to try and pin the tale on the bunny.

If you’re looking to make the game a touch more colourful, you could even decorate the bunny template before the game.

7. Easter gingerbread house

You will need

This recipe

This amazing Easter gingerbread house is a great afternoon activity for little and big ones to get involved with. And the best part? It’s edible!

8. Catch the eggs

You will need

Bunny ears

This is a simple game of tag with an Easter twist! The Easter bunny, AKA the person who is “it” must wear bunny ears. Everyone else are the runaway eggs – they have to run around the garden, avoiding the bunny. If the bunny catches you, they have to put you in a spot in the garden and you can’t move. A new person becomes the bunny when all the eggs have been collected.

9. Water balloon ‘egg toss’

You will need

Water balloons

Water

Depending on the mercury that day, take the party outside. Split the family into pairs. Each pair tosses their water balloon back and forth as carefully as they can, when someone pops their egg their team is out… and a bit damp.

10. Bunny Tail Hoopla

You will need

Hulla hoops x3

White pom poms

Set up three hula hoops on the floor and assign a point value to each (ex: the closest hoop is 10 points and the furthest hoop is 30). Give each player five white pom poms (like the medium sized crafting ones). Have them toss the pom poms into the hoops to see who can rack up the most points.

11. Colour egg match

You will need

Jelly beans

A4 paper

Scissors

Multi coloured pens

Perfect for toddlers this Easter. Cut out a large white oval egg and, with felt tip pens, colour in different colour polka dots all over it. Ensure the polka dots match the colours of an assorted back of jelly beans. Then task the toddler to match the jelly bean to the colour.

12. Funny Bunny

You will need

Funny Bunny Game

A great game for toddlers aged 4 and up, with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.Quick and easy to play a few games in a row, so much fun for kids avoiding the pitfalls. It really is a fun and easy game for all the family to join in! Just watch out when you have to turn the carrot!

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

13. Hot Golden Egg

You will need

Music

Medium/Large chocolate egg

Think of ‘hot potato’ with an Easter twist. Get your family/party people in a circle and pass around the ‘hot golden egg’ to music… when the music stops the person holding the egg has to do 6 bunny jumps / silly dance / sing a song as loud as they can or choose to be out. The last one standing gets to eat the Golden Egg.

14. Stack ‘em eggs

You will need

Plastic fillable Easter eggs

Open and separate the eggs, challenge the kids to stack a tower with the halves, as high as they can go.

15. Eggs command you

You will need

Plastic fillable Easter eggs

Scraps of paper

Fill plastic eggs with short Easter themed dares, such as ‘do 12 bunny hops’, quack like a duck, tell as tory about a curious carret, sing you ABCs while doing jumping jacks etc. Pop them in a basket and everyone has to do one.

16. The Bunny nose race

You will need

Cotton wool balls

Vaseline

Bowls

This little game will give the giggles. Each player gets a bowl full of cotton balls. Everyone puts a small amount of Vaseline on their nose and tries to move the cotton balls out of their bowl with just their nose. Whoever moves all of the cotton balls out of the bowl first wins. For larger groups, you can split into teams and do it relay style.

17. Easter egg boules

You will need

Generic eggs (hard boiled)

Sharpie pens in multi colours

This is a really fun game for kids and adults to play together! And all you need is some eggs, and some paint. Simple! First off, colour some hard-boiled eggs in any colours you like (you could use food dye for this) and make sure that one egg is white. If you feel like adding patterns, go for it!

To play, roll the white egg into the middle of the room and then each person takes two eggs and tries to roll them as near to the marker egg as possible. If you don’t have time to colour eggs, you could use different-coloured chocolate eggs.

18. Easter egg hunt

No Easter holiday is complete without an Easter egg hunt. Simply follow our Easter egg hunt instructions or make your own egg trail, packed with colourful eggs for little ones to find along the way.

19. Guess how many jelly beans

You will need

Glass jar (can be an empty jam jar)

X2 bags of jelly beans

Paper

Pens

Another classic game that kids and adults will love. Fill a large vase or jar with chocolate eggs and get the children to write their name on a piece of paper along with how many eggs they think are in the container. The one with the nearest guess wins the contents of the jar!

Although perhaps encourage them to share their winnings…

20. Decorate Easter biscuits

You will need

This recipe

If you find yourself stuck inside with the kids this Spring and you’ve done all the Easter games and activities, a great way to pass the time is to make and decorate some Easter biscuits. You can even gift wrap some of them to give to friends and family as cute Easter gifts.

Decorating these Easter biscuits also makes a great game for the kids to play – why not set them challenges of who can design the best one, or give them a theme to follow, like Easter animals?

video of the week: