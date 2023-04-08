As we prepare for a weekend of munching through the famous treats, here's details on how many Easter eggs are sold in the UK every year.

One of the things we look forward to most when celebrating Easter (opens in new tab) is the prospect of feasting on all the traditional Easter foods (opens in new tab) associated with the religious holiday. Hot cross buns and a succulent Easter lamb lunch (opens in new tab) on Easter Sunday are tempting enough, but we all know the real treats continue to be those tasty chocolate eggs.

Whether you're a Lindt bunny fan or a Creme Egg stan, we've compiled together some key Easter egg facts to accompany your chocolate chumping. Read on to find out more about how many eggs are sold and how much the UK spends on Easter eggs each year.

How many Easter eggs are sold in the UK every year?

Every year, the UK sells between 80 and 90 million chocolate Easter eggs during the annual Spring holiday. Further data reveals that in 2021, the UK spent a whopping £153 million on Easter eggs.

According to the study by Kantar (opens in new tab), Easter egg spending went up by an incredible £48 million in 2021, when compared with spending in 2020. GWP Group (opens in new tab) state that the average British child receives eight Easter eggs over the holiday. With the averge Easter egg clocking in at 1,000 calories each - that's approximately 8,000 calories being eaten - just on chocolate.

It’s time to settle the biggest Easter debate…THE WORLD CUP OF EASTER EGGS 🥚 (a thread) pic.twitter.com/wBYvG3g0JkApril 5, 2023 See more

Further evidence states that Easter egg sales equate to 10% of Britain’s annual spending on chocolate. The average Brit eats almost 9.5 kg of chocolate per year - with England being the fourth biggest chocolate consumers (after Switzerland, Germany and Austria). So it's safe to say we are very much a nation of sweet tooths.

How much do parents spend on Easter eggs each year?

According to a 2015 survey, Parents spend on average up to £25 per child during Easter. This is not including the additional £31 that is spent on them by grandparents, aunts and uncles and family friends.

Whilst the results from Voucher Cloud (opens in new tab), suggest that mums and dads don't exactly hold back on spending when it comes to the chocolate treats, there could be another element that is influencing how much they spend. 27% of parents admit to eating their children’s chocolate at Easter. That's if their kids don't beat them to it - most children have eaten all their Easter eggs within four days.

It's not all chocolate though. The same survey says that 43% of parents give their children money in addition to Easter eggs. Some forgo the chocolate completely with 41% gifting sweet treats instead, whilst 36% of the parents surveyed gave toys and a further 22% gifiting craft materials to children during Easter.

What is the best selling Easter egg in the UK?

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Egg Cadbury Mini Egg Bag Kinder Surprise Large Egg Cadbury Creme Egg Mars Medium Egg

Cadbury's Creme Egg remains the best-selling chocolate egg in the UK, according to Retail Data Partnership (opens in new tab). The GWP group also states that the Creme Egg is the "most popular chocolate egg globally".

The Cadbury's factory based in Bourneville, Birmingham, produces an incredible 1.5 million Creme Eggs daily. They were first sold as Fry's Creme Eggs in 1963 and were rebranded to Cadbury's Creme Eggs in 1971.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Cadbury continues to be the number one chocolate brand for all things Easter in the UK. Data from 2019 shows that Cadbury's makes up 20% of the total sales, followed by Nestle (8%) and Haribo (5%).

Related Easter features:

Video of the Week