Iceland has launched its first-ever air fryer food aisle - and if you're looking to fill the freezer, don't walk, run!

Iceland has become the first supermarket to launch the first-ever air fryer freezer food aisle and if you're looking to stock up we'd suggest, don't walk, run!

Air fryers have become the must-have kitchen item and once you've got one there's a vast amount of air fryer recipes for meal-time inspiration.

But for families looking to stock their freezer with food that can be cooked in the air fryer can now save themselves time doing the grocery shop without having to read all the packaging, as Iceland has dedicated one aisle of freezers to stocking air fryer freezer food alone.

However there's a slight catch - the aisle is a test pilot and will run from Monday 19th June until Sunday 25th June and is kicking off in The Food Warehouse in Charlton, London. But there is potential for nationwide expansion, as Iceland Foods aims to meet the soaring demand driven by the explosive surge in air fryer consumer adoption.

From Greggs Sausage Rolls to Aunt Bessie’s Bacon Chicken Crown there's something to suit everyone's tastebuds and it will help you work out what can you not cook in an air fryer.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse said, "We pride ourselves on knowing exactly what our customers coming through our store doors are looking for, matching their changing shopping trends with fresh ideas.

"Introducing the world’s first air fryer aisle at our Food Warehouse is another exciting example. As the popularity of air fryer cooking grows, this aisle will give customers easy access to products that work perfectly in this time and energy saving cooking appliance.”

But if you haven't got an air fryer food aisle in your nearest Iceland yet, fear not, as the supermarket chain has started adding air fryer cooking instructions on food packaging across nearly 300 items.

All you'll need to do is clean your air fryer as it will be getting so much use!

Shoppers can't wait to check out the air fryer aisle, one tweeted, "Ohhhhhh my my I think I’ll be paying a visit soon to that part of the store."

Another praised, "Fabulous idea."

And a third shopper added, "Fabulous as I use my air fryer daily. Hope my local Iceland has this aisle."

