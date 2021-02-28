Iceland is selling a hot cross bun cheesecake and it looks amazing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iceland is selling a hot cross bun cheesecake and it looks incredible.

With Easter 2021 just around the corner, supermarkets are stocking their shelves with innovative variations of traditional Easter foods and we’re so here for it.

M&S recently took Marmite lovers to heaven with the launch of its Marmite and cheese hot cross buns and the invention of a hot cross bun spread left us drooling.

Meanwhile, Aldi really took the. hot cross bun game to another level, releasing ten delicious takes on the classic hot cross bun – including a chilli and cheese flavour.

While we wait for the day we exchange Easter eggs and tuck into a Easter Sunday lunch, we’ve got plenty of treats to indulge in – including Iceland’s Luxury Hot Cross Bun Cheesecake.

The creative hot cross bun revamp is the ultimate Easter dessert and you’re going to be desperate to get your hands on one.

It’s made up of a crunchy biscuit base topped with a baked spiced orange and raisin cheesecake topped with a salted caramel sauce and, obviously, a white chocolate cross. We’re already drooling.

The tasty take on a sweet favourite is a limited edition and once they’re gone from shelves, they won’t be back!

They launched in stores yesterday, so you’ve still got time to nab one to pop in the freezer in preparation for Easter weekend.

Video of the Week

But with a price tag of just £2.75 each, we reckon they’ll be snapped up pretty fast.

Iceland for the next essential food shop it is!

If it’s just old school hot cross buns you’re after, Iceland has you sorted there.

Iceland’s hot cross buns grabbed the number two spot in the annual Good Housekeeping Easter taste test and cost just £1 for a packet of six.