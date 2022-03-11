Kinder Bueno mini eggs exist and fans are drooling

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Exciting news Kinder fans – Kinder Bueno mini eggs are real and they’re rumoured to be heading for UK supermarkets this Easter.

With all the best Easter eggs available to buy online, and incredible cheap Easter eggs up for grabs everywhere – it can be easy to always opt for the same chocolate treats. While there’s nothing wrong with the classic Cadbury Creme Egg, the news of mini Kinder Bueno eggs will no doubt leave you drooling.

According to Instagram account newfoodsuk, the iconic Italian hazelnut chocolate with the smooth filling can be found in decadent, mini egg form. From the looks of them, they feature an outer chocolate shell, with a wafer shell encasing the delicious and creamy chocolate filling.

Newfoods posted a picture of the eggs with the caption, “🚨 Kinder Bueno Eggs! These are coming out in Europe and strongly rumoured to be coming soon to UK supermarkets! 😱.”

The post now has over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from chocolate lovers, all extremely excited over the prospect of this new Kinder treat hitting UK shelves.

One Kinder fan wrote, “I need these 😍!”

While another commented, “oh.. my god!”

A third added: “This better not be a wind-up.”

These mini eggs will be perfect to use in tasty Easter recipes, like hazelnut chocolate brownies, Kinder egg Easter chocolate muffins or to decorate chocolate Easter nests. Of course, eating them straight out of the bag is also an option!

It’s important to remember, however, that paramedics have warned that parents should not buy small eggs for children as they can be a choking hazard.

While there’s no official confirmation that these eggs will be hitting UK supermarkets, shoppers are clearly very excited, and if they do land in the UK this Easter, they’re sure to fly off the shelves, so keep your eyes peeled!