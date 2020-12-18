We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's a huge saving to be had on a whopping 1kg bag of Lindt chocolate truffles.

When it comes to indulging in Lindt chocolate, there’s no better time than Christmas – and you can do some serious stocking up on all of your Lindt favourites right now thanks to a generous Amazon discount.

Lindt fans went wild this week when Amazon offered a mega discount on 1kg of Lindor balls earlier this year and the deal is back once again!

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 1kg Bag

Right now this staggering amount of Lindt deliciousness is £16 instead of £21.59. Incredible!

This giant bag of Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles is taking cocoa lovers by storm. This massive bag of Lindt delights is perfect for sharing on Christmas Day, with a whole kilogram of melting milk chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth filling.

There’s also discounts on slightly smaller packages of Lindt loveliness.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate 48 Truffles

You can get this hefty 600g box of 48 Lindt Lindor Milk truffles for just £9.20, providing you with the ultimate Christmas treats for a big saving.

These mega popular chocolate treats never stick around for long once the box is open, so we recommend stocking up!

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Chocolate Gift Box

This new, even more decadent take on Lindt’s most famous truffles, these treats don’t just look stunning in the packaging but taste divine too.

Smooth melting milk chocolate balls with salt crystals and an irresistibly smooth melting caramel filling – incredible!

Lindt Lindor Extra Dark Chocolate Truffles Box

With Christmas just a week away, there’s never been a better time to take full advantage of chocolate discounts.

Happy shopping… and happy eating!