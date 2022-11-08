M&S Christmas sandwiches are here NOW including a 12-layer feast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

M&S Christmas sandwiches are on sale NOW and there's more choice than ever before - including a new 12-layer Christmas club.

The 12-Days of Christmas doesn't just have to be a traditional carol sung during the festive season, as for Christmas 2022, it's also the number of layers in the new M&S epic Christmas Club sandwich filling.

It comes after Pret launched its Christmas menu (opens in new tab) with a hog roast Mac & Cheese and Costa released its festive menu (opens in new tab) with a Toblerone hot chocolate, Starbucks has a toffee nut cold brew (opens in new tab) and Cafe Nero's cinnamon swirl (opens in new tab) will get you in a spin.

That's right, 12 mammoth layers of jaw-stretching deliciousness. For just £4.50, treat yourself to two slices of toasted oatmeal bread, sandwiching succulent roast British chicken, maple bacon, cranberry chutney, stuffing, spinach, spiced pickled red cabbage, gravy mayo (dubbed out of this world) and of course, making it a club, another slice of oatmeal bread. An absolute must try in the run up to Christmas once you've booked your M&S Christmas food order (opens in new tab).

But that's not all, if you're not a fan of the club, fear not, for there is an incredible selection of 12 new launches and 17 returning favourites – incuding the return of the classic Turkey sarnie.

M&S reveals, "We know shoppers go WILD for a festive sarnie, and for many, that first bite of a Turkey Feast sandwich marks the official kick off to the Christmas season. This year our development experts have worked tirelessly to bring a new selection of soon-to-be Christmas faves that your lunchtime meal, train feast or 3pm snack time can’t be without.

It continues, "The classic, and hugely popular, Turkey is back, and between now and Christmas we expect to sell over 1.2m of them – that’s more than 20k shoppers tucking into the ultimate Xmas sarnie every day (also available in Plant Kitchen – vegan, and Made Without Wheat varieties). There is also a whole host of sides joining the collection – meaning you are in for a flippin’ fantastic festive feast."

M&S Christmas Club sandwich - RRP £4.50

A mammoth 12 layers of deliciousness! Two slices of toasted oatmeal bread, sandwiching succulent roast British chicken, maple bacon, cranberry chutney, stuffing, spinach, spiced pickled red cabbage, gravy mayo and of course, making it a club, another slice of oatmeal bread.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Naughty & Spice Turkey Feast Roll - RRP £4.25

A returning favourite, brioche roll packed with turkey breast, hot cranberry sauce, spicy chorizo style pork stuffing and a creamy red cabbage slaw.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Turkey Feast Sandwich - RRP £3.65

Roast British turkey breast with pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney, onion mayonnaise and smoked British bacon on malted brown bread.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S heat me to eat me Turkey Feast - RRP £4.25

Outdoor bred pork sausage, gravy mayo with sage, ruby port & red onion chutney and caramelised onions on malted brown bread.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast (vegan) - RRP £3.50

Turkey alternative of pea & wheat protein with a vegan baconais, cranberry chutney, fried onions and spinach on malted brown bread.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S heat me to eat me Turkey Feast - RRP £4.25

Turkey & ham hock toastie with a sage & onion stuffing, Emmental and cranberry chutney on toasted sourdough.

(Image credit: M&S)

And what's even better is that 5% of the sales from its festive food on the move range is given to the charity, Shelter* to support their emergency helpline. Shelter’s emergency helpline is open 365 days a year and is staffed by a team of expert advisers who provide free help to people facing homelessness.

"Since the start of our partnership in 2005, M&S has raised over £14M for Shelter, and we are thrilled this year’s festive range will continue to support the great work they do," said an M&S spokesperson.

A post shared by M&S Food Press Office (@marksandspencerfoodpr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But it's not just sandwiches available in this year’s collection. M&S has introduced a whole host of delicious perfect partners to your festive feast including a Caramelised Cookie Cup Mince Pie (did you know it sells around 30M individual mince pies a year! – WOW).

This new mince pie is made with a brown butter cookie dough pastry and packed with classic mincemeat and topped with a cookie dough pastry lid – it is said to be out of this world! There are 15 crisps, drinks, shakes, pastries, and sweet treats available too.

NEW Truffle & Olive Oil Hand Cooked Crisps – 90p

– 90p NEW Clementine, Blood Orange & Cranberry Juice - £1.65, 250ml

- £1.65, 250ml NEW Caramelised Cookie Cup Mince Pie - £1.80

- £1.80 NEW Gingerbread Milkshake - £1.35, 300ml

- £1.35, 300ml NEW Giant Milk Chocolate Florentine - £1.80, 50g

- £1.80, 50g Turkey, Bacon & Cranberry Sausage Roll - £2.20, 94g

A post shared by M&S Food Press Office (@marksandspencerfoodpr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So what are you waiting for? Ho, Ho, Ho, forget Santa, let's go!