McDonald’s is launching a brand new Mighty McMuffin for Christmas

A new limited-edition McMuffin is headed for your local McDonald’s and could become your new go-to breakfast order.

As food chains and supermarkets continue to announce their festive offerings - like M&S’ new Christmas Sandwiches (opens in new tab) and Starbucks' Christmas drinks menu (opens in new tab) and iconic red cups, McDonald’s has just announced that a brand new McMuffin is coming and soon!

Just a few weeks after McDonald’s unveiled its Christmas Menu (opens in new tab), the chain has announced one more addition to the breakfast lineup - the Might McMuffin!

The new McMuffin, is a lot like the originals, just mightier as it's packed full of bacon, sausage, cheese and egg, with the option of either ketchup or brown sauce. As McDonald’s describes on Instagram, it’s “all the best bits of your favorite McMuffins combined.”

(Image credit: McDonald's)

The breakfast bap will feature alongside all the new limited-edition Yule-tide options like the Big Tasty, the festive pie, the Celebrations McFlury (minus Bounty as they’ve now been axed (opens in new tab)!) and the fan-favorite Christmas melt dippers, which are all landing on November 23rd.

The McMuffin itself will cost you just £3.99 or £5.59 as part of a meal, but don’t delay! Like the festive menu, which will only be around for six weeks over the holiday period, the Mighty McMuffin is also a limited edition item and will not be around forever, unlike the new McCrispy that made it onto the permanent menu earlier this year.

And that’s not all, Maccies fans may also be able to sample the new Mighty McMuffin for free as Mcdonald's has also announced plans for a Christmas Tour, where they will visit five locations around the UK (from the 23rd) to give out free food and Christmas cards to families. The locations include Colchester, Swindon, Derby, Llandudno and Doncaster.

Along with McDonald’s new holiday-themed items, the Festive Bake has now returned to Greggs along with the rest of its Christmas menu (opens in new tab), with Nandos even introducing a new seasoning and side. So whatever you fancy, there will be something to stave off your festive cravings next time you hit the high street, for some Xmas shopping.

The Mighty McMuffin and McDonald’s Christmas menu will be available to shop from November 23rd, across the UK.