The McDonald's 2022 Christmas menu is coming with new cheese bites and festive McFlurry

Christmas is coming to McDonald's and very soon, as the chain announces its 2022 limited-edition Christmas menu and the return of some fan-favorites

Following the launch of Starbucks’ Christmas menu (opens in new tab) and Greggs’ announcement that Festive Bakes are back (opens in new tab) in its festive lineup, we finally have some news on the McDonald’s 2022 Christmas menu, which is coming soon and will see classics like the Cheese melt dippers return! Here’s when you can dig into all the seasonal favorites at McDonald's…

Despite the likes of Caffè Nero (opens in new tab) and M&S all dropping their Christmas food options (opens in new tab), McDonald’s is building the festive suspense, but from the looks of it, the menu will definitely be worth the wait.

The Christmas menu will be available from the 23rd of November for six weeks and will include two classic burgers, two festive sides and of course, will see the limited-edition Celebrations McFlurry return!

What is on the McDonald's 2022 Christmas menu?

For starters, two classic burgers will return to the menu from the 23rd including The Big Tasty (plus the bacon option), which features 100% beef, with a slice of Emmental cheese, onions, tomato, optional smokey bacon and of course, the toasted bun. You can grab the burger on its own for £5.29 or as part of a meal for £6.89.

The McCrispy will also be available! This burger is made with delicious, crispy chicken breast and black pepper mayo, with a sourdough-style bun.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

There are also two sides featured on the Christmas menu, the limited-edition Festive Pie - which is Mcdonald's take on a classic mince pie, with a filling of custard and mincemeat, and the Cheese melt dippers!

The dippers are made with oozy camembert and come with a tangy tomato sauce, and cost just £2.29, making the ideal, mid-Christmas shopping treat. They are also available as part of a bigger Sharebox, yum!

(Image credit: McDonald's)

For dessert, the Celebrations McFlurry is making a comeback, with it’s soft dairy icecream and helping of Malteser chunks, Galaxy chocolate drops, Mars and caramel pieces, topped with Twix biscuits and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Thankfully for Bounty-haters, the controversial coconut chocolate bar will not feature, as Celebrations have now axed the flavour (opens in new tab) from its selection box