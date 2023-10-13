These pumpkin-shaped pizza pockets are the perfect Halloween-themed snack - and you only need 4 ingredients to make them

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for simple snacks to impress your Halloween party guests? These pumpkin-shaped pizza pockets are quick and easy to make.

Halloween is just around the corner, which means families everywhere are getting ready to celebrate with Halloween traditions - and most importantly looking for Halloween food ideas. Here on Goodto, we're always searching for the latest TikTok recipes and Halloween food trends, and we've found one foodie hack that's equally perfect for entertaining party guests or a cosy night in with the kids.

Joyce Mrad - aka joyfulhomecooking on Instagram - shared this 20-minute recipe on Instagram with her 398,000 Instagram followers. Known for her 'edible masterpieces', Joyce has shared several clever Halloween recipes so far this month, but our favourite is the pumpkin-shaped pizza pockets.

All you need is pizza dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni (or another filling of your choice) to make these autumnal treats. Joyce makes her own pizza dough from scratch, but if you're strapped for time we'd recommend buying in ready-made.

How to make pumpkin-shaped pizza pockets

A post shared by Joyce Mrad (@joyfulhomecooking) A photo posted by on

Ingredients

Ready-made pizza dough (or make your own, using this pizza dough recipe)

Pizza sauce

Pepperoni

Mozzarella

Method

Divide the dough into 16 pieces and flatten each into a small circle Top each circle with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, then seal into filled balls Flip each ball over so that the smooth side is facing up and slide a section of oiled string underneath the bun Bring the two ends of the string together and tie a twist knot on top of the bun, then flip the bun over again and wrap the string around it, tying another twist knot on the opposite side Repeat one more time so the bun is divided into eight sections Place the buns on a greased tray and brush with an egg wash Bake at 180°C for 15-20 minutes until golden Carefully remove the string from the buns with scissors Joyce uses green chilli as the stalk for her pizza pumpkins, but you could also use a sprig of basil or make a stalk from the dough

Joyce's followers were impressed with her Halloween-inspired hack. One commented on the video, "I love these and plan to try to make them," while another said, "I love pumpkin season but not the taste! These are PERFECT! I must try."

Others fancied trying a sweeter version of the recipe, with one suggesting, "I wonder if I could replace that filling with cooked apples and cinnamon?" and another adding, "I'm going to try a cranberry and apple filling and sprinkle them with sugar and cinnamon".

And one fan pointed out that these pizza pockets make a great Halloween-themed snack for kids, writing, "This is the kind of extra s*** I'd do for our kids".

If you liked this recipe, check out these pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls. For more autumnal-themed treats, take a look at these Halloween cake pops and these Halloween rice krispie cakes. Or, why not try making this spooky Halloween pizza.