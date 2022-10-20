The Aldi gin advent calendar 2022 is coming

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Christmas on the horizon, advent calendars are on our radar once again - and the Aldi gin advent calendar is an essential December purchase if you're in want of a boozy countdown to the 25th.

There's so many advent options on the market to choose from, with beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab), cheese advent calendars (opens in new tab) and craft advent calendars (opens in new tab) among the choices for non-chocolate calendars (opens in new tab) on the market.

But if it's a tipple-filled December you're after, then beer advent calendars (opens in new tab), wine advent calendars (opens in new tab) and gin advent calendars (opens in new tab) no doubt tickle your fancy.

The Aldi gin advent calendar 2022 is the perfect pick for on a budget, offering 12 mini bottles of Haysmiths gin in a luxe-looking box of numbered drawers for under £40.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Inside the 12-day countdown you'll find mini bottles in a rage of six super festive flavours, with London Dry, Hand Steeped Sloe, Rhubarb and Ginger, Blood Orange, Raspberry and Redcurrant and Spiced Plum and Clementine gins all hidden behind the enticing blue doors, all for £39.99.

The calendars will be up for grabs from the 30th October both online and in-store, so you can get to thinking about Christmas just as the spooky season of Halloween brings autumn to a close.

(Image credit: Aldi )

If gin isn't your thing, the Aldi wine advent calendar is also on its way, with 24 little bottles behind doors decorated with a joyful festive house scene.

Priced at £59.99 you can indulge in a range of full-bodied reds, fruity whites, crisp roses and zesty fizzes every night up until December 25th, when even more beverages will no doubt begin to flow.

At a bargain price, these cheap and cheerful alcoholic advents are bound to sell out at a rapid rate as soon as they hit shelves, in true Aldi fashion.