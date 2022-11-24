This £30 Tower airfryer in the Argos Black Friday sale is still in stock

Those seeking the best Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) should look no further - with this Argos Black Friday offering giving you one for JUST £30.

As Britain tightens it's belts and rallies for ways to save pennies amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis, appliances like air fryers have surged in popularity. And is it any wonder considering that the cost to run an air fryer (opens in new tab) is less than that of an oven - plus it produces healthier meals too.

Alongside our research into the best Black Friday microwave deals (opens in new tab) and Black Friday kettle deals (opens in new tab), we've kept an eye out for airfryers too, particularly ones by trusted brands such as Tower, Tefal and Ninja. And we've spotted one in particular with a not-to-be-missed discount. Argos are selling a 4.9 star rated Tower airfryer for just £30, allowing you to get involved in the airfryer phenomenom for an unbeatable price.

(opens in new tab) BEST DEAL Tower T17079 3L Air Fryer: was £50 , now £30 at Argos (opens in new tab) This is the king of all air fryer deals! Save £20 on this top-rated Tower air fryer this Black Friday and take it home for just £30. The clever appliance can give you crispy fries (with a fluffy inside) in under 15 minutes.

The Tower T17079 has a 3L cooking capacity that will give small families between 3-4 generous portions. It uses rapid air circulation technology to cook food 30% faster than an oven - and all whilst using 99% less oil.

Compact in size and easy to use, it comes with common sense dial controls and a 30-minute timer to help you keep track of your cooking times. The removable cooking compartment is also non-stick, making it easier to clean your air-fryer (opens in new tab) post meal.

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos customers have certainly given their seal of approval on the Tower airfryer too, with 13 reviewers giving it a brilliant 4.9 stars.

One honest 5-star reviewer wrote: "I have only used this three times so far but it is very simple to use. Set the timer and the temperature and cook your meal no unnecessary complications. Great value for money." Whilst another shared: "Only bought a couple of days ago. Already cooked chips in it, bread rolls from frozen, and warmed up samosas. So much better than putting on a big oven for just a couple of little things. Very pleased."

Other selected air fryers will be on offer across the Black Friday weekend at Amazon (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab), Ninja (opens in new tab), and Currys (opens in new tab). But we reckon this is the Black Friday air fryer deal to beat!

