Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Save up to 60% on Silent Night, Simba, Tempur, and Panda

Black Friday mattress deals are here and they're whopping with almost 60% of great brands - Black Friday is on 25th November

Black Friday has all the deals we need in our life. And for those who have already stocked up on gifts for their loved ones, there's still time to bag yourself a bargain for your home. One investment item you might have had your eye on, is the humble - yet surprisingly pricey - mattress.

And Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a mattress - it's a brilliant investment, we need sleep to function - ideally 8-9 hours a night - and parents know (well, remember) how great a solid night's sleep can be. So help yourself and invest in the mattress perfect for you. Now, we know that mattress sales happen all year round, but mattresses on Black Friday will bring you the best savings on all of the best brands – including Simba (opens in new tab), Silent Night, Emma (opens in new tab), and Panda (opens in new tab) – they're slashing their prices on single, double, king, and super king-size beds.

Of course, the sheer amount of choice can make it difficult to navigate so to make it easier, we’ve compiled a guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals in 2022.

Black Friday mattress deals 2022:

While it’s tempting to shop where you usually do, always shop around on Black Friday. That’s how you will save more with the best deals, retailers compete to bring you the best deals. As soon as we know the exact deals available, we'll share them here, so keep checking back for updates.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium mattress - WAS £1099 , NOW £494.55 SAVE 55% | Emma (opens in new tab) As Black Friday mattress deals go this is a good one. Award-winning, best-selling and breathable three great words to describe your new mattress. With 6 layers for enhanced support and comfort while sleeping, this mattress is ultra breathable and promises no more over-heating, so you may be okay(ish) in the next heatwave.

(opens in new tab) Hybrid Bamboo mattress - WAS £1290, NOW £903 SAVE 30% | Panda (opens in new tab) If ever you wanted the world’s most advanced, breathable bamboo mattress then now's the time to invest. Goodto.com, Family editor Stephanie Lowe (opens in new tab)promises you'll never look back; "This mattress was a game changer for me, without a doubt. I only want to be woken by my 4-year old not my back pain or husband tossing and turning. And with this mattress I get that... solid sleep until 'wake up time' is shouted from across the landing."

(opens in new tab) Tempur Cloud 21 - WAS £1899, NOW £1749 SAVING £150 | Tempur (opens in new tab) First thing's first... there is limited stock so move fast. Tempur is the king of mattresses, and this is Tempur's mattress for those who want superior support with a softer feel, plus the cover is removable and machine washable.

(opens in new tab) The Hybrid mattress - WAS £1149, NOW £631.95 SAVE 45% | Simba (opens in new tab) Made from 100% recyclable materials this mattress has five layers and offers gravity-defying comfort and - thanks to the unique titanium Aerocoil - you may never feel over hot in bed again.

(opens in new tab) Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress - WAS £699, NOW £279 SAVE 60% | Dreams (opens in new tab) Calling all tired people - this is the deal of the century. Save a whopping £420 on this pocket spring mattress, with deep layers of comfortable filling and tufted mattress with traditional damask cover. Plus it's double sided so you can flip to keep it comfier for longer.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday(opens in new tab) is on 25th November. Black Friday always falls on the day after the Thanksgiving celebrations in the USA, which is the fourth Thursday in November. But, what was once a US-only event has evolved into a global event, with most brands and retailers offering deals and money off.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday(opens in new tab) is the online-only version of Black Friday, and it’s on 28th November. It’s the first Monday after Black Friday and it caps off a weekend of price cuts. It’s always worth checking out as retailers usually save last-minute offers for this.

