You HAVE to try this nan's 'brilliant' Yorkshire Pudding air fryer hack that's going viral on TikTok

Yorkshire puddings in an air fryer? This Yorkshire-based gran turned TikTok star's hack has gone viral for giving great results.

Who doesn't love an air fryer hack to help get dinner on the table faster? The beloved kitchen gadget has gained quite the fan following during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis for making meals cheaper and healthier to cook. Nowadays, there's not much you can't cook in an airfryer (opens in new tab), with people going crazy for a recent poached eggs air fryer hack (opens in new tab) and another air fryer hack for mini eggs (opens in new tab), plus a naughty-but-nice recipe for cooking creme eggs in an air fryer (opens in new tab).

Now the humble Sunday Roast has been given the air fryer treatment with TikTok fans taken with a new air fryer hack for quick and easy Yorkshire Puddings. Food blogger NannaBea (opens in new tab) has racked up over 9 million views for her simple hack to create the perfect puds for your Sunday dinner.

Posting a video of her pouring batter into ramekins in her air fryer, Bea shares how she makes Yorkshire Puddings (opens in new tab) without using an oven.

Set to the music of Britney Spears' Oops... I Did It Again, Bea starts by putting in eight Yorkshire pudding tins with a knob of lard. She then closes the drawer to let the lard melt, before returning with the batter. "1 cup flour, 1 cup milk, and 1 cup eggs," reads the ingredient list.

Bea distributes the batter evenly between the tins and then closes the drawer to allow them to cook for 20 minutes. In the video caption she shares that she sets the temperature on her air fryer to 170C to achieve her golden results.

Bea next opens her airfryer drawer to reveal eight light and fluffy Yorkshire Puddings that are ready to be eaten.

NannaBea's followers were quick to praise the hack in the comments, with one user simply writing, "how have I not tried this!!".

Two other fans shared how they'd put the hack to the test and were happy with the results. "I did my yorkies your way and I shall never be turning back, they are huge and did them with beef dripping. Yummy," wrote one, whilst another commented: "I've sent this on to a bunch of friends... this is the most amazing tik tok I've ever sent."

Bea's hack also received praise from a famous face. Actor John Barrowman - of Torchwood fame - commented "This is brilliant!!"

The comment section also provided extra information on how to pull the hack off. One TikTok user shared that you can buy the Yorkshire Pudding tins (opens in new tab) (as featured in the video) via Amazon. Another asked Nannabea whether they could use butter instead of lard, with the foodie gran confirming "Lard or oil x".

Whilst any air fryer will achieve the same results, our Features Writer, Ellie Hutchings (opens in new tab), recommends this Ninja air fryer, which she recently put to the test:

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 - RRP £169.99 | Ninja (opens in new tab) At 5.2L capacity, there's enough room in this gadget to feed a large family, plus there are six different cooking methods to choose from too; air fry, max crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, and reheat, so you can make a range of meals.

Ellie says, "You can cook whole meals for several people using this air fryer - and you can even bake desserts in it too. The range of cooking modes means there are pretty much limitless options in terms of what recipes you can try, so I can see myself using the Ninja air fryer really regularly."

Read our full review of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160UK (opens in new tab)

