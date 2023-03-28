This is the one air fryer recipe you HAVE to try this Easter - and it involves Creme Eggs
This quick Easter treat uses just 3 ingredients...
With Easter approaching there's one recipe that Creme Egg lovers just HAVE to try...
If you've spent the past few weeks searching for the best Easter eggs for kids (opens in new tab), the best personalised Easter eggs (opens in new tab) and various other seasonal treats, the you're probably up to your eyeballs in Creme Eggs by now. Luckily, there's plenty of Creme Egg recipes (opens in new tab) out there you can make use of - and we've stumble upon one that's sure to tempt air fryer owners.
Taking just 10 minutes to make with minimal preparation and only three ingredients, not only is this recipe quick and easy, it leads to impressively tasty results. Read on to find out how to air fry your Creme Eggs this Easter...
How to make air fryer Creme Eggs
Instagram and TikTok star Nathan Anthony (opens in new tab) - aka Bored of Lunch - has shared this delicious air fryer Creme Egg recipe just in time for Easter. Nathan is the genius behind a huge range of air fryer and slow cooker recipes that he shares on his social media pages, and he's also the author of Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book (opens in new tab).
Creme egg lovers were quick to share their excitement when Nathan posted the new recipe, with one user writing, "Just made these this morning they are insane 😍😍😍". Here's how you can try it for yourself...
Ingredients
- 1 pack Jus-Rol Croissants Dough
- 1 pack Cadbury Creme Eggs
- 1 egg
Method
- Whisk one egg to make your egg wash.
- Open your pack of Jus-Rol Croissant Dough and cut along the perforated lines.
- Roll one Creme Egg inside each triangle of croissant dough so that the egg is fully covered.
- Brush the tops of each croissant ball with the egg wash.
- Place the balls into your air fryer and cook for 8 minutes at 170°.
- Once the dough has a golden brown colour on the top, they're ready to serve.
Equipment
Any air fryer you use will achieve the same results, but our Food Editor, Jessica Dady, recommends this Breville air fryer, which she recently put to the test:
Breville Halo VDF126 5.5L Air Fryer - RRP £119.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Perfect for large families, this 5.5L air fryer can cook pretty much anything - from fries to a whole roast chicken - and has five different functions for air frying, baking, roasting, sautéing and grilling.
Jess said: "I've not used an air fryer before so having the digital panel alongside the nifty air fryer oven cooking chart (in the guide booklet) made choosing the correct setting, super easy. The time and temperature digits alternate on the display panel during the cooking process so you can check the temperature is as it should be and you can take a note of the time remaining too."
Read our full review of the Breville Halo VDF126 5.5L Air Fryer (opens in new tab)
-
-
