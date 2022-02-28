We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big and little kids alike will love nibbling on these sweet Smarties cookies that are ready in just 20 minutes.

These Smarties cookies are a great twist on our classic chocolate chip cookies recipe – swapping out the usual chunks for everyone’s favourite chocolate sweets instead. A great bake with kids, our recipe is easy enough for little ones to get to grips with. They can help stir the ingredients together, then after 10 minutes in the oven can go to town on decorating them with icing and extra smarties. Our recipe will give you 20 cookies in under half an hour.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter

175g (6oz) light soft brown sugar

60ml (4tbsp) golden syrup

350g (12oz) plain flour

5ml (1tsp) bicarbonate of soda

10ml (2tsp) ground ginger

1 large egg, beaten

grated rind of 1 lemon

To decorate:

65g (1 1/2oz) icing sugar

1tbsp lemon juice

Smarties and ribbons

Method To make this cookie recipe, preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/gas 5. Oil two baking sheets.

In a small pan, melt the butter, sugar and syrup together until just smooth and cool. Sift the flour, soda, and ginger together into a bowl. Stir the butter mixture into the flour with the egg and lemon rind, to make a firm dough.

Roll out the mixture on a lightly floured surface and use a 7.5cm (3in) round cutter to press out about 20 rounds. Re-roll the dough as necessary. Transfer to the baking sheets, then gently pull each to make egg shapes and use a skewer to make a hole in the top of each – this is where the ribbon will be threaded through. Bake for 10-12 mins or until golden. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool.

To decorate, mix the icing sugar and lemon juice together and spoon into a greaseproof paper piping bag. Stick Smarties all over the Easter eggs attaching them with the icing. Leave to set.

Top tips for making Smarties cookies:

You could definitely add a drop of vanilla extract into the mixture for added flavour.

