Get it or regret it: This Shark cordless vacuum has £150 off this Black Friday

If you've been holding out for a hoover until Black Friday, your patience has paid off with this Shark cordless vacuum boasting £150 off at Amazon this weekend.

Black Friday is here and with it a whole bunch of savings on must-have home gadgets like a trusty vacuum cleaner. As consumers we have a habit of wanting the best, though this tends to come with somewhat of a hefty price tag - with quality equaling high cost. Thankfully Amazon have heard our prayers this weekend and slashed the prices on the creme de la creme of cordless vacuums - by none other than reputable brand Shark.

Originally setting you back over £370, this deal gives you the 4.6 star rated model for under £250 and if reviews are anything to go by this is one not to be missed. Our own Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) has raved about this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, picking it up in a previous Black Friday offer and hailing it as "changing her family's life" (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - WAS £379.99 NOW £229 | Amazon (opens in new tab) As brilliant on hard floors as it is on carpets, Shark's DuoClean floorhead really does glide across all floors while the clever Anti Hair Wrap Technology actually removes hair from the brush roll as you go, so you don't have to suffer those annoying detangling sessions after vacuuming. It has up to 40-minutes of run time (but go for the extra battery, you won't regret it) and Shark offers a free 5-year guarantee (2 years for batteries) upon registration.

The benefits of this hoover really speak for itself. Shark's DuoClean floorhead gives you powerful suction that's efficient on both carpets and hard floors - while the LED headlights illuminate any missed corners or hidden dust, so you'll never be left with a half-done job.

Shark's Anti Hair Wrap Technology additionally makes it the perfect vacuum for pet owners. The clever brush roll actively removes hair whilst you work AND without you having to unclog it yourself. Now surely that's worth the money alone!

