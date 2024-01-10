Tesco brings back major Clubcard deal that hasn't been seen for more than 10 years - here's everything we know
The supermarket giant is offering a major Clubcard deal to its loyalty scheme members, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage
There's good news for Tesco Clubcard holders this week as the supermarket giant is bringing back a huge promotion for its loyalty scheme members that hasn't been offered in more than 10 years.
As any savvy shopper knows, using your supermarket loyalty card is a great way to bag some extra benefits for your family while doing your food shopping. This could be anything from exclusive discounts to money off vouchers, and the ability to earn points which can be exchanged for a whole host of goods and services.
And Tesco's Clubcard loyalty scheme is no exception. Often regarded as one of the best loyalty schemes, there are loads of ways Clubcard members can earn extra points which can be spent in a surprising variety of ways. And now, for a limited time, Tesco is offering Clubcard holders the chance to collect double points on their shopping. Something that it hasn't offered in more than 10 years.
Whether shopping online or in store, or while filling up at Tesco petrol stations or using a Tesco cafe, Clubcard members will receive double points when they scan or tap their Clubcard. The supermarket estimates that 10 billion points will be collected during the promotion, which is available from now until 25 February 2024.
This is brilliant news for families still feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis on their finances. Collecting double points means families can earn more Clubcard vouchers, which can then be exchanged for twice their value when spent with Clubcard Reward Partners on things like family days out and activities, travel and holidays and even breakdown cover. Rewards partners include the likes of:
- Alton Towers
- Cineworld
- Pizza Express
- Disney+
- Hotels.com
- LeShuttle
- RAC Breakdown Cover
How to become a Clubcard member
If you're not already signed up, it’s free (and quick) to become a Tesco Clubcard member. Simply download the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app on your phone via the App Store or on Google Play and register. Then scan the app when you checkout online or in-store to collect double points while the offer lasts.
You can also apply online at tesco.com and print off a temporary card to use in-store (before your official card arrives) - just tap it at the checkout or add your Clubcard number to your Tesco account to collect your Clubcard points as you shop. You normally earn one point for every pound you spend, but you can collect two points for every pound you spend while the double points event is on. Then, once you have collected 150 points, these can be converted into a voucher worth £1.50. You can collect these vouchers and exchange them in store to get money off your shopping, or swap them for twice their value with a Tesco Reward Partner.
Customers will receive their vouchers in their next two Clubcard statements – either in February or May – or can choose to redeem them instantly with the faster vouchers service on the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app or online.
In other Clubcard news, use this trick if you're worried about your Tesco vouchers expiring before you get chance to use them. You can also see how this mum and money expert saved almost £500 in a year by using her Clubcard and find out how to reclaim up to two years' worth of lost Clubcard vouchers.
