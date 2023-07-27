You probably already have the one item you need to save 80% on ice lollies this summer
Instagram mum shares genius hack to enjoy ice lollies while out and about, but without paying sky-high prices
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Getting out with the kids over the summer holidays can be an expensive task. In fact, according to recent research, parents are paying an extra £1,000 per week when the kids are out of school.
While you might have found cheap things to do with kids, or ways to get money off at tourist attractions, adventures out and about usually mean you'll have hungry kids on your hands at some point. Knowing where kids eat free can be really useful, or what you need to say in Morrisons Cafe to get two free crumpets with butter and jam, but when the sun comes out, sometimes only an ice cream or lolly will do.
Some parents might remember the heady days when a 99 (without the Flake) actually cost 99p, but sadly, you can normally expect to pay at least double if not quadruple that for an ice cream today.
But one mum, known for sharing family-friendly life hacks on Instagram, has shared a genius hack that means you don't have to forgo the treat and you can save some money too.
Majormumhacks money-saving ice lolly hack
Casey Major-Bunce, aka @majormumhacks, shared her tip on Instagram where she has 199,000 followers.
It involved taking an insulated drink bottle, designed for keeping liquid cool for up to 24 hours, and popping it in the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes, then using that to store mini ice lollies while out and about.
A post shared by Casey Major-Bunce (@majormumhacks)
A photo posted by on
Casey used mini Twister lollies, which you can get in packs of 6 from the supermarket for around £2-2.50 (depending on where you shop), which works out as roughly 33-42p per lolly. This is considerably less (about 80% cheaper) than the £2+ you would pay per lolly when buying from a vendor when out and about.
Depending on the size of your flask, you could also try it with other similarly-shaped lollies, like Mini Milks, or Fruit Pastille lollies. If you're only looking to keep one ice lolly cold, you could experiment with different shapes, but you will be limited by the size of your flask's opening.
Casey says the longest she kept the lollies in the container was six hours and that they came out just as cold as when they went in.
If you're keen to try this hack yourself, then it's important to put your chosen insulated container in the freezer for a bit first (with the lid off), and then keep the lid tightly closed once you have put the lollies in, until you are ready to eat them. This will ensure they are kept as cold as possible for as long as possible.
Even if you don't fancy taking ice lollies out with you, a thermos flask or insulated container can help help you avoid spending on hot and cold drinks in cafes if you are trying to keep costs under control during the school holidays. Simply make up your drinks at home, using a suitable container like those listed below, and take them with you. They will taste freshly made for up to 12 hours for a hot drink and up to 24 hours for a cold one.
If you're looking to save the pennies, then it's also worth knowing where you can get free coffee, where you can get birthday freebies and how to get free Percy Pigs to see you through the school break.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. After segueing into the world of personal finance from the Homes sector, and acting as launch editor of Goodto's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah now focuses on family finance. She is passionate about cutting through confusing jargon to help people make sound financial decisions, avoid overspending and set themselves and their families up for a financially-stable future.
-
-
Royal Family keeps a close eye on Prince George’s relationship with Charlotte and Louis for this anxious reason
The Palace is said to be keeping a watchful eye on the dynamic between the Wales youngsters
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Will there be a second Barbie movie? Everything we know so far
The retro doll's debut on the big screen has been a success but will there be another?...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Best budgeting apps for families (#5 is great if you love cash stuffing)
And more importantly, do they work, and is your money safe?
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
Martin Lewis reveals 3 tips for avoiding Spotify's price hike, but not everyone thinks it's worth it
The money-saving expert explains how the hike can be avoided, but it seems like people are willing to pay the extra
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Can you freeze avocado to make it last longer?
And importantly, will it still taste as good?
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to holidaymakers wanting to use their phone abroad
The money saving expert highlights major area of confusion and urges holidaymakers not to get caught out by unclear data roaming charges when abroad
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
10 expert-approved ways you can save money at the airport (#5 is absolutely crucial)
Be sure to check out these clever ways to save money at the airport before you head off on holiday
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
5 things all families should consider before fixing their energy prices
If you're offered a fix price energy deal by your supplier, there are a few things you should consider before committing, as our money expert explains
By Rachel Lacey • Published
-
Turn your kids' old school uniform into cash with these 6 easy options
If your child has grown out of their school uniform, or is moving to a different school, you could turn their old school clothes into cash
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
This one word will get you two free crumpets at Morrisons Cafes this summer
Enjoy two free crumpets with butter and jam at one of Morrisons' 406 cafes in the UK as part of a new campaign
By Maddy Biddulph • Published