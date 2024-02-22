MrBeast chocolate is a playground craze all over again but this mum of three isn't opening her purse this time

MrBeast chocolate is back - the world's biggest YouTuber is once again trying to flog chocolate bars, which won't have escaped your notice if you’re the parent of a child of a certain age.

Playgrounds up and down the country are abuzz with the news: MrBeast is at it again with confectionery. Not content with leading parents everywhere on a wild goose chase to track down his previous batch of chocolate, MrBeast has his fanbase in a fankle all over again over the latest range of Feastables chocolate bars. Remember when YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul had us hunting high and low for bottles of Prime? It's that dynamic all over again. Brace yourselves for some serious pester power, parents.

Jimmy Donaldson, the 25-year-old behind the MrBeast alter-ego, runs a fast food chain too. But judging by the reaction of those who've tried them, his burgers aren't much better than his Feastables chocolate bars. The YouTuber turned chocolate maker recently tweeted about his claim that the original Feastables bar tasted better than a Hershey's bar. 'I was in a Feastables business meeting and I realised tasting better than Hershey's wasn't so special,' he said. 'Doesn't anything on the planet taste better than a Hershey's bar? If everything tastes better than Hershey's what makes us special?'

The answer was apparently nothing. So now, MrBeast claims, he's created "the best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind" complete with blind taste tests to prove it and see how the new formula compares to three of the top European chocolates.

There are seven MrBeast chocolate bars to buy in the new formula:

Milk chocolate

Milk crunch

Almond

Peanut butter

Peanut butter crunch

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate sea salt

In a video shared online, MrBeast broke the news that he was relaunching Feastables and, somewhat humbly, claimed that he had found the formula to create the best chocolate in the world. Consequently, shoppers in the USA are flocking to Walmart stores in search of the new MrBeast chocolate bars.

Personally, I remain unconvinced. We all know Cadbury's has already done that. And, if you ask me, there is simply no way to improve upon the perfection that is a bar of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations which, incidentally, is only £1.80 for a 160g bar at Tesco if you happen to be a Clubcard holder.

What does MrBeast chocolate taste like?

GoodtoKnow's Family News Editor, Ellie Hutchings, got her hands on the goods last time they hit the news and had this to say: "I’m a self-confessed chocoholic and while I’m not MrBeast’s target audience, when I heard a chocolate bar was landing on the market with no additives or flavourings and with a short ingredients list, I was very intrigued - particularly given how much ultra-processed food has been in the news recently.

"I tried the Milk Chocolate, ‘Crunch’ and ‘Deez Nuts’ bars and, to be honest, I wasn’t impressed. I’m really not a fan of American chocolate in general so perhaps that’s why (does it taste sweet? Yes. Does it taste like chocolate? NO.) My favourite was the peanut butter bar - probably because it masked the actual chocolate flavour - but despite being disappointed I did finish all three. (I did say I’m a chocoholic!) But even if Feastables are a ‘healthy’ chocolate bar, for the price I won’t be buying them."

She's not alone. After shelling out for bottle of Prime that never got drunk beyond the first frenzied sip, I fell for the Feastables hype too. My 10-year-old daughter took one bite out of the coveted chocolate bar before grimacing and setting it gingerly aside, where it remained untouched until I eventually chucked it in the bin, cursing the internet in the process.

As parents, it's all too easy to succumb to the latest playground craze or childhood fad. I've made special excursions to out-of-town toy shops to get my boys' fidget spinners in the past, but I'm drawing the line at hunting for any more unpalatable chocolate bars or undrinkable drinks.

Yes, I'm still sore about the fact that I never did get a Mr Frosty or a Care Bear as a kid, but I survived. And yes, it's tempting to fetch your child the moon on a stick because of the parental urge to fulfill all their dreams and wishes. But I've concluded that what my daughter needs is not yet another status symbol disguised as a chocolate bar.

What she'll really benefit from is a firm 'no' when she asks me to fork out for Feastables, along with some gentle guidance on how to buck the playground trend and stand out from the chocolate-clutching crowd with confidence.

Can you buy MrBeast chocolate in the UK?

Yes. MrBeast Feastables chocolate bars are available to buy in the UK in both Asda and Spar but many stores have already run out and we can't see the new formulas available to buy online yet.

