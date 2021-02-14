Learn how to make delicious dairy-free cupcakes with this easy to follow recipe. This recipe shows you how to make a creamy, dairy-free frosting, too.
This recipe for dairy-free cupcakes will show you how to make a batch of 12, regular-sized cupcakes in just 30 minutes. This recipe is great for anyone with a dairy intolerance, or you’re looking for a dairy-free option for a bake sale or kids party. They aren’t, however, vegan as the recipe includes eggs. This recipe uses soya spread as a replacement to butter.
Ingredients
- 100g soya spread
- 100g caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 100g self-raising flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Topping:
- 175g soya spread
- 350g icing sugar couple of drops of vanilla essence
- Few drops of food colouring (optional)
Method
To make this cupcake recipe, pre-heat oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6.
Place 12 cupcake wrappers into muffin tins.
Put the spread, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl & whisk with electric beaters for a couple of minutes till well blended & smooth.
Half fill the cupcake cases. Bake for 13-16mins (13mins in fan oven) until the cakes are risen & spring back to the touch. Lift the cases out of the tin & cool on a wire rack.
Beat together the soya spread, vanilla essence & icing sugar, then add food colouring in small drops until you reach the desired colour.
Pipe onto the tops of the cakes & then decorate with whatever takes your fancy!
Top tip for making dairy-free cupcakes
Not keen on using soya spread? Use standard margarine instead.