Trending:

Dairy-free cupcakes recipe

Click to rate
(1403 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • Dairy-free
  • Low-fat
  • Vegetarian
makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 16 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 302 kCal 15%
Fat 13.4g 19%
  -  Saturates 3.7g 19%
Carbohydrates 43.4g 15%
  -  of which Sugars 37.5g 42%
Protein 2.1g 4%
Salt 0.27g 5%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Learn how to make delicious dairy-free cupcakes with this easy to follow recipe. This recipe shows you how to make a creamy, dairy-free frosting, too.

    This recipe for dairy-free cupcakes will show you how to make a batch of 12, regular-sized cupcakes in just 30 minutes. This recipe is great for anyone with a dairy intolerance, or you’re looking for a dairy-free option for a bake sale or kids party. They aren’t, however, vegan as the recipe includes eggs. This recipe uses soya spread as a replacement to butter.

    Ingredients

    • 100g soya spread  
    • 100g caster sugar  
    • 2 eggs
    •  100g self-raising flour  
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    •  Topping:
    • 175g soya spread
    • 350g icing sugar  couple of drops of vanilla essence
    •  Few drops of food colouring (optional)

    Method

    • To make this cupcake recipe, pre-heat oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6.

    • Place 12 cupcake wrappers into muffin tins.

    • Put the spread, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl & whisk with electric beaters for a couple of minutes till well blended & smooth.

    • Half fill the cupcake cases.  Bake for 13-16mins (13mins in fan oven) until the cakes are risen & spring back to the touch. Lift the cases out of the tin & cool on a wire rack.

    • Beat together the soya spread, vanilla essence & icing sugar, then add food colouring in small drops until you reach the desired colour.

    • Pipe onto the tops of the cakes & then decorate with whatever takes your fancy!

    Top tip for making dairy-free cupcakes

    Not keen on using soya spread? Use standard margarine instead.

    Click to rate
    (1403 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More