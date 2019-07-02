We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Using wholewheat flour makes these muffins a little healthier than regular muffins. Serve warm to bring out the honey, apple and cinnamon flavour

Ingredients 175g (6oz) oatmeal

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

175g (6oz) wholewheat flour

470g jar apple puree

1 eating apple, diced

4 egg whites, lightly beaten

200ml (7fl oz) honey

200g (7oz) raisins

150ml low fat natural yogurt

Low fat buttery spread

Method Sieve dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Add apple puree, diced apple, egg whites, honey, raisins and yogurt. Stir gently until all the flour is incorporated.

Pour batter into 12 greased muffin tins.

Bake in pre-heated oven 180C, 350F, Gas 4 for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm or cold, cover with a low fat buttery spread

Click to rate ( 76 ratings) Sending your rating