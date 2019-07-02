Trending:

serves: 12
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 25 min

    • Using wholewheat flour makes these muffins a little healthier than regular muffins. Serve warm to bring out the honey, apple and cinnamon flavour

    Ingredients

    • 175g (6oz) oatmeal
    • 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
    • 2 teaspoons baking powder
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • 175g (6oz) wholewheat flour
    • 470g jar apple puree
    • 1 eating apple, diced
    • 4 egg whites, lightly beaten
    • 200ml (7fl oz) honey
    • 200g (7oz) raisins
    • 150ml low fat natural yogurt
    • Low fat buttery spread

    Method

    • Sieve dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Add apple puree, diced apple, egg whites, honey, raisins and yogurt. Stir gently until all the flour is incorporated.

    • Pour batter into 12 greased muffin tins.

    • Bake in pre-heated oven 180C, 350F, Gas 4 for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm or cold, cover with a low fat buttery spread

