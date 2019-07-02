We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Using wholewheat flour makes these muffins a little healthier than regular muffins. Serve warm to bring out the honey, apple and cinnamon flavour
Ingredients
- 175g (6oz) oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 175g (6oz) wholewheat flour
- 470g jar apple puree
- 1 eating apple, diced
- 4 egg whites, lightly beaten
- 200ml (7fl oz) honey
- 200g (7oz) raisins
- 150ml low fat natural yogurt
- Low fat buttery spread
Method
Sieve dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Add apple puree, diced apple, egg whites, honey, raisins and yogurt. Stir gently until all the flour is incorporated.
Pour batter into 12 greased muffin tins.
Bake in pre-heated oven 180C, 350F, Gas 4 for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm or cold, cover with a low fat buttery spread