Aubergine sliders are really versatile - you can have them as a snack, a light lunch or a side dish with a bigger meal.

The thick slices of aubergine soften as they bake in the oven into a lovely tender base, but still keep their shape enough for you to pick them up. We've topped these simply with cheese and herbs, but you can go crazy with any toppings you fancy. If you want them to be even more pizza like, start with a little chopped tomato. Or go Italian with pesto and a little mozzarella and top them with a basil leave as they come out of the oven. For a Greek feel you could try crumbled feta and a couple of sliced olives.

Ingredients

2 aubergines sliced into 1 inch round slices

2 tbsp oil

250g grated gruyere cheese

1 tsp of mixed dried herbs

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Oil an ovenproof dish lightly before placing the aubergine rounds flat in a single layer. Drizzle them with more oil, ensuring all the flesh is covered. Bake for 15 mins until almost cooked through. Sprinkle over the cheese and the mixed herbs and return to the oven to melt for another 5-10 mins until golden and bubbling. Serve on their own or as a side dish.

Top Tip for making Aubergine sliders

These would make a great fancy starter; just add a little pile of rocket leaves and a drizzle of pesto around the plate.

