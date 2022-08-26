Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Aubergine sliders are really versatile - you can have them as a snack, a light lunch or a side dish with a bigger meal.
The thick slices of aubergine soften as they bake in the oven into a lovely tender base, but still keep their shape enough for you to pick them up. We've topped these simply with cheese and herbs, but you can go crazy with any toppings you fancy. If you want them to be even more pizza like, start with a little chopped tomato. Or go Italian with pesto and a little mozzarella and top them with a basil leave as they come out of the oven. For a Greek feel you could try crumbled feta and a couple of sliced olives.
Ingredients
- 2 aubergines sliced into 1 inch round slices
- 2 tbsp oil
- 250g grated gruyere cheese
- 1 tsp of mixed dried herbs
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Oil an ovenproof dish lightly before placing the aubergine rounds flat in a single layer. Drizzle them with more oil, ensuring all the flesh is covered. Bake for 15 mins until almost cooked through.
- Sprinkle over the cheese and the mixed herbs and return to the oven to melt for another 5-10 mins until golden and bubbling. Serve on their own or as a side dish.
Top Tip for making Aubergine sliders
These would make a great fancy starter; just add a little pile of rocket leaves and a drizzle of pesto around the plate.
You might also like...
- Baked aubergine (opens in new tab)
- Aubergine recipes (opens in new tab)
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.
-
Aubergine sliders
These aubergine sliders are so simple to make and are tasty too. They’ll make the perfect side dish for a BBQ or special dinner with chicken
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Baked aubergine
Ready in just four simple steps, this baked aubergine is stuffed and flavoured with a host of aromatic herbs...
By Samuel Goldsmith • Published
-
Slimming World beef and aubergine bake
This beef and aubergine bake recipe from Slimming World is made with lean mince and fresh vegetables, offering a healthier twist on the classic traybake.
By Slimming World • Published
-
Quick apple croissants
Thought apple croissants could only be made using complex baking techniques? This quick apple croissants recipe is just the cheat you need.
By Miriam Habtesellasie • Published
-
Apple Charlotte
Apple Charlotte is an easy autumn pudding and makes a lovely change from the more classic apple pie or apple crumble.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Slimming World's pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes
Slimming World's pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes is an easy and speedy suppertime treat than will leave you feeling full and happy.
By Slimming World • Published
-
The Revlon Blow Dry Brush the internet lost its mind over is so cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online has been price slashed
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
This 11p lunch is perfect for saving money as living costs rise
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Salmonella sandwich fears at M&S, Aldi, Sainsbury's plus other supermarkets as they recall popular lunch items
By Selina Maycock • Published