Aubergine sliders recipe

These aubergine sliders are so simple to make and are tasty too. They’ll make the perfect side dish for a BBQ or special dinner with chicken

Aubergine sliders
  • Vegetarian
Serves4–6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Jessica Dady
By
published

Aubergine sliders are really versatile - you can have them as a snack, a light lunch or a side dish with a bigger meal. 

The thick slices of aubergine soften as they bake in the oven into a lovely tender base, but still keep their shape enough for you to pick them up. We've topped these simply with cheese and herbs, but you can go crazy with any toppings you fancy. If you want them to be even more pizza like, start with a little chopped tomato. Or go Italian with pesto and a little mozzarella and top them with a basil leave as they come out of the oven. For a Greek feel you could try crumbled feta and a couple of sliced olives. 

Ingredients

  • 2 aubergines sliced into 1 inch round slices
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 250g grated gruyere cheese
  • 1 tsp of mixed dried herbs

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Oil an ovenproof dish lightly before placing the aubergine rounds flat in a single layer. Drizzle them with more oil, ensuring all the flesh is covered. Bake for 15 mins until almost cooked through.
  2. Sprinkle over the cheese and the mixed herbs and return to the oven to melt for another 5-10 mins until golden and bubbling. Serve on their own or as a side dish.

Top Tip for making Aubergine sliders

These would make a great fancy starter; just add a little pile of rocket leaves and a drizzle of pesto around the plate.

Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

