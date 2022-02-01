We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These banana and mascarpone pancakes are an indulgent sweet and creamy teatime treat.

Mascarpone is an Italian cream cheese – but it’s so mild and creamy that you’re more likely to find it in puddings than savoury dishes. It’s the main ingredient in tiramisu and makes an amazing cheesecake. Here, we’ve mixed it with fresh bananas and orange zest. Wrapped inside the warm pancakes and drizzled with hot chocolate sauce, it’s the perfect combination. This recipe uses pre-made pancakes from a packet, but of course you can make your own really quickly and easily if you prefer. Our classic pancake recipe is ideal for this.

Ingredients 1 pack of ready-made pancakes (or make your own)

250g tub mascarpone

1 orange, juice and zest

Icing sugar to taste

4 small bananas, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp golden syrup

100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

Method Preheat the oven and warm the pancakes as per packet instructions.

Meanwhile, in a bowl mix together the mascarpone, orange zest and sweeten to taste with icing sugar. Fold in the bananas and set to one side.

To make the chocolate sauce, place the orange juice and golden syrup in a small bowl over a pan of simmering water and gently heat. Add the chocolate and stir until smooth.

Spread the mascarpone mixture onto the pancakes and fold each in half and half again. Place on a serving dish or individual dishes and drizzle each with hot chocolate sauce. Serve straight away.

Top tip for making mascarpone pancakes

Try adding a few drops of Tabasco to the chocolate sauce to give it a kick – it really works.

You may also like...

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Blueberry pancakes

Click to rate ( 32 ratings) Sending your rating