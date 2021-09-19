The citrus lemon and sharp blueberries pair perfectly together in this lemon blueberry muffins recipe.
The zest and juice of a fresh lemon give these soft, moist muffins a zing of flavour. Unlike our classic blueberry muffins we’ve made these ones with chunks of white chocolate too. Drizzle with more white chocolate before serving for an extra treat.
Ingredients
- 150g caster sugar
- 250g self-raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- 100g butter, melted
- 1 medium egg, beaten
- 284ml buttermilk
- 1tsp vanilla
- Zest and juice 1 lemon
- 200g white chocolate, chopped
- 180g blueberries
Method
Heat the oven to 180C fan, gas 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
Mix together the caster sugar, flour and baking powder, then pour in the butter, egg, buttermilk, vanilla and lemon zest and juice. Mix well, then fold in 150g chocolate and the blueberries. Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin tin and bake for around 20-25 mins, until golden and springy.
In a small bowl, melt the remaining chocolate in the microwave and drizzle over the muffins.
Top tips for making lemon blueberry muffins
Throw in an extra few blueberries instead of the white chocolate chunks if preferred - just make sure to not add too many as the mixture will become too dense and the muffins will get soggy.
