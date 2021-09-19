We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The citrus lemon and sharp blueberries pair perfectly together in this lemon blueberry muffins recipe.

The zest and juice of a fresh lemon give these soft, moist muffins a zing of flavour. Unlike our classic blueberry muffins we’ve made these ones with chunks of white chocolate too. Drizzle with more white chocolate before serving for an extra treat.

Ingredients 150g caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g butter, melted

1 medium egg, beaten

284ml buttermilk

1tsp vanilla

Zest and juice 1 lemon

200g white chocolate, chopped

180g blueberries

Method Heat the oven to 180C fan, gas 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Mix together the caster sugar, flour and baking powder, then pour in the butter, egg, buttermilk, vanilla and lemon zest and juice. Mix well, then fold in 150g chocolate and the blueberries. Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin tin and bake for around 20-25 mins, until golden and springy.

In a small bowl, melt the remaining chocolate in the microwave and drizzle over the muffins.

Top tips for making lemon blueberry muffins

Throw in an extra few blueberries instead of the white chocolate chunks if preferred - just make sure to not add too many as the mixture will become too dense and the muffins will get soggy.

