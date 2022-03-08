We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bogeyman soup is one of those brilliant recipes that disguises a heap of healthy green vegetables in an unidentified soup.

It’s a neat way to get broccoli, leeks and spinach past picky eaters, and children usually love the creepy name. Alternatively, if your kids are happy veg-eaters, you can get them to help you prep the soup. Peeling potatoes or snapping broccoli into little florets are nice easy jobs, for instance. Lots of kids dislike the feeling of unexpected lumps in soup. To avoid this, allow it to blend for plenty of time and get a really smooth consistency. You can top the soup with some tortilla crisps if you like added crunch, or serve with crusty bread and butter. And this soup isn’t just for kids – at 127 calories a bowl, it’s a great healthy lunch option.

Ingredients 2 leeks, washed and sliced

250g broccoli, broken into florets

250g potatoes, peeled and chopped

600ml (1 pint) vegetable or chicken stock

100g spinach, washed

300ml (½ pint) semi-skimmed milk

Ground black pepper

Method Put the leeks, broccoli and potatoes into a large saucepan and add the stock.

Heat until just boiling, then turn the heat down. Cook over a low heat with the lid on for 15-20 mins or until the potatoes are tender.

Add the spinach and cook gently for another 2-3 mins, until the leaves wilt down.

Blend the soup to a puree using a hand-held stick blender, or transfer it to a food processor or blender and whizz until smooth. Add the milk and reheat gently, seasoning with ground black pepper. Serve.

Top tips for making bogeyman soup

You can use vegetable or chicken stock cubes, or concentrated stock from a jar, following the instructions to make up the correct strength for 600ml (1 pint) of water. Cover, cool and refrigerate the soup, using it within 3 days of making and re-heat thoroughly before serving.

