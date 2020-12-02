We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This boozy homemade brandy butter recipe is incredibly simple, and will show you how to make brandy butter easily at home - which is much cheaper than the shop bought version!

Learn how to make brandy butter with our simple step by step recipe.

This delicious brandy butter recipe is a traditional Christmas recipe. Brandy butter, especially when homemade, is just perfect served with mince pies, Christmas pudding, chocolate cake or even spooned on top of ice cream.

The best part about making this delicious butter is that it will only take you 5 mins to whip up in the kitchen. So you can make it fresh just before it’s ready to be eaten!

Ingredients 75g (3oz) softened butter

75g (3oz) icing sugar

2tbsp brandy

Method Cream together the butter and icing sugar until fluffy – you can do this by beating with a wooden spoon in a large mixing bowl or by using an electric hand whisk.

Stir in the brandy.

Refrigerate until you’re ready to use.

Top tip for making Homemade brandy butter When making brandy butter, keep adding the brandy until you can not taste the butter.

Brandy butter has the appearence of a soft vanilla ice cream and is a pastel yellow colour like most butters. Unlike regular butter it has a rich, sweet flavour. Although the brandy melts away in the cooking process it still leaves behind an enticing aroma which is why its often served as a festive treat at Christmas.

Homemade brandy butter can be kept for quite a while in both the fridge and freezer. In the fridge you can keep it for 2-3 weeks. If you store it in the freezer it can last for a few months, just make sure it's fully defrosted before you want to enjoy it again and then do not refreeze.

Top tip for refreezing: Portion your brandy butter into an ice cube tray so you can defrost a small amount at a time so none of it goes to waste!

