We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Switch up your breakfast game and serve these delicious buttermilk pancakes.

A classic pancake recipe with an American twist, these buttermilk pancakes are spongy, soft and can be served with a multitude of tasty sides. Our savoury recipe includes bacon, tomatoes and sage, but you could switch these out and serve with fresh berries, yogurt and a drizzle of honey for something satisfyingly sweet. So easy to whip up, this will give you 18 pancakes for the whole family to enjoy. And any you don’t eat can be wrapped in foil and lightly warmed up for the following day’s brekkie.

Ingredients 12 streaky bacon rashers

12 baby plum tomatoes

12 fresh sage leaves

60g plain flour

60g buckwheat flour

½tsp salt

½tsp bakingpowder

1 rounded tsp dry mustard powder

1 large egg

284ml pot of buttermilk (or natural yogurt)

A little milk

A little oil

Maple syrup (or tomato ketchup) to serve

Method Halve the bacon rashers and fry in two batches until just browned. Take out, put on a tray and keep warm in the oven.

Add the halved tomatoes to the pan and cook, until just softened, and then add the sage leaves to the pan until they go crispy.

To make the pancakes: Whizz the flours with the salt, baking powder, dry mustard powder, egg and buttermilk (or natural yogurt) to make a thick, smooth batter. Add a little milk to slacken it, if you like.

Oil a pan and drop in 4 tbsps of batter at a time to make small pancakes. Fry for a couple of minutes, until holes form, then flip them over and cook enough to colour on the other side. Continue with the rest of the batter.

Serve warm pancakes with the bacon, tomatoes, sage leaves and maple syrup (or ketchup).

Top tips for making buttermilk pancakes:

Did you know it's the acid in the buttermilk that reacts with the baking soda to give them their height? Vegetarians might prefer this recipe with a handful of blueberries and raspberries switched in instead of the bacon, tomatoes and sage. Perfect if you'd rather enjoy them sweet.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating