Pasta, cheese, milk, butter, and egg combined to make this creamy cheese and spinach pasta bake.

This cheese and spinach pasta bake recipe combine a delicious homemade cheese sauce together with an eggy, omelette mix which gives the bake a light texture. Pack with spinach leaves and top with more cheese for a crispy finish. This recipe works out as 490 calories per serving.

Ingredients 250g robust fresh spinach

Salt and ground black pepper

100g penne or similar pasta

60g butter

60g plain flour

300ml milk

Freshly grated nutmeg

100g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

3 large eggs, separated

4-6 gratin dishes, buttered

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Put a baking sheet in to heat up. Place a pan on the heat and add the washed spinach, cover and cook for a couple of mins, until just wilted. Drain well and set aside.

Put the pan back on the heat, pour in boiling water, add some salt and the pasta and cook until just tender. Drain well. Run cold water through it and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium-sized pan, add the flour to make a thick paste and cook for a couple of mins. Gradually add the milk, beating well to make a thick sauce. Cook for a few minutes, then add some grated nutmeg and plenty of seasoning, the cheese, the egg yolks, pasta and chopped spinach.

Whisk the egg whites until firm, beat a spoonful into the cheese sauce, then fold in the rest. Divide between the dishes, put them on the hot baking sheet and bake for 30-35 mins until risen and golden.

Top tips for making cheese and spinach pasta bake

Make this dish even more filling by adding shredded chicken or beef to the mix. If you’re using raw meat, make sure you cook it thoroughly before adding so it is cooked all the way through.

