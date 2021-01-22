We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking for a savoury pancake option, these chicken and leek pancakes are a perfect choice.

The white sauce in this chicken and leek pancake recipe is flavoured with punchy mustard for a delicious kick that compliments the chicken beautifully. If you’re a fan of crepes then you’re going to love this recipe as the pancakes are thin and have a similar texture to crepes too. This recipe is perfect for lunch and dinner and especially good as part of a full pancake menu come to Shrove Tuesday!

Ingredients 1 leek

300ml milk

25g butter

3tbsp plain flour

2tsp wholegrain mustard

225g cooked chicken

4-5 warm pancakes, using our pancake recipe (see below)

Method Sauté 1 leek in a little oil for 2 mins, cover and cook for a further 3-4 mins or until tender. Transfer to a plate.

Add 300ml milk, 25g butter and 3 tbsp plain flour to the pan, bring to the boil, whisking all the time until a smooth sauce forms. Simmer for 1 min.

Remove from the heat and stir in 2 tsp wholegrain mustard, the leek and 225g cooked chicken cut into bite sized pieces.

Season to taste and gently warm through until the chicken is hot. Divide the mixture between 4-5 warm pancakes. You can make these using our classic pancake recipe. Serve with salad.

Top tips for making chicken and leek pancakes

The best thing about this recipe is that it can almost entirely be made ahead of time, which is great for those days when you're so busy you won't have time to cook a full dinner from scratch but equally don't want to resort to freezer food.

To get everything ready ahead of time simply make up your crepes and sauce and warm both through before serving when needed.

Add a little extra kick to this pancake by adding some cooked bacon into your pancake filling.

