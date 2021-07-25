We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chicken in red wine dish is a fuss-free meal that’s full of flavour.

This classic chicken dish has a rich red wine sauce which works wonders with tender cuts of chicken and takes just 40 mins to prepare and cook. And the extra good news? A portion of this mouth-watering chicken dish works out at only 310 calories, which is great if you’re watching your calorie intake. We suggest serving with a heap of freshly cooked veggies and potatoes or a small helping of brown rice.

Ingredients 30ml (2tbsp) olive oil

4 skinless chicken fillets, cut into chunks

225g (8oz) button mushrooms, wiped

200g (7oz) button onions, peeled

300ml (1/2) red wine

200ml (7fl oz) chicken or vegetable stock

30ml (2tbsp) tomato purée

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

10ml (2tsp) cornflour blended with 30ml (2tbsp) cold water

Parsley sprigs to garnish

Diced fried potatoes and green vegetables to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the chicken and fry for 4-5 mins until golden. Transfer to a plate. Add the button mushrooms and onions to the pan and fry, stirring for 5 mins until browned.

Return the chicken to the pan. Stir in the red wine, stock, tomato purée and garlic. Simmer for 20-25 mins until the chicken and onions are tender. Stir in the blended cornflour. Simmer for 2 mins until thickened. Garnish with sprigs of parsley. Serve with diced fried potatoes and vegetables.

Tips for making chicken in red wine:

Merlot is the best red wine to cook with Chicken as it’s soft, juicy and contains mild tannins - meaning your dish won’t be ruined by the wine’s bitterness. Those seeing a non-alcoholic option can use chicken stock with red wine vinegar instead.

