This chicken in red wine dish is a fuss-free meal that’s full of flavour.
This classic chicken dish has a rich red wine sauce which works wonders with tender cuts of chicken and takes just 40 mins to prepare and cook. And the extra good news? A portion of this mouth-watering chicken dish works out at only 310 calories, which is great if you’re watching your calorie intake. We suggest serving with a heap of freshly cooked veggies and potatoes or a small helping of brown rice.
Ingredients
- 30ml (2tbsp) olive oil
- 4 skinless chicken fillets, cut into chunks
- 225g (8oz) button mushrooms, wiped
- 200g (7oz) button onions, peeled
- 300ml (1/2) red wine
- 200ml (7fl oz) chicken or vegetable stock
- 30ml (2tbsp) tomato purée
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
- 10ml (2tsp) cornflour blended with 30ml (2tbsp) cold water
- Parsley sprigs to garnish
- Diced fried potatoes and green vegetables to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the chicken and fry for 4-5 mins until golden. Transfer to a plate. Add the button mushrooms and onions to the pan and fry, stirring for 5 mins until browned.
Return the chicken to the pan. Stir in the red wine, stock, tomato purée and garlic. Simmer for 20-25 mins until the chicken and onions are tender. Stir in the blended cornflour. Simmer for 2 mins until thickened. Garnish with sprigs of parsley. Serve with diced fried potatoes and vegetables.
Tips for making chicken in red wine:
Merlot is the best red wine to cook with Chicken as it’s soft, juicy and contains mild tannins - meaning your dish won’t be ruined by the wine’s bitterness. Those seeing a non-alcoholic option can use chicken stock with red wine vinegar instead.