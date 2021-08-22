We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepared in just 10 minutes, these gooey cranberry brownies are bursting with a sweet, tangy flavour.

This fruity chocolate brownie recipe makes 24 slices. The rich dark chocolate and cranberries pair perfectly together. Serve with a drizzle of double cream or scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients 160g butter

160g dark chocolate

3 eggs

250g caster sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

100g dried cranberries

160g flour

Icing sugar, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6and line a baking tin with parchment.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a large pan over a medium heat. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, and vanilla.

When the butter and chocolate are melted, let if cool for a few minutes before beating in the egg and sugar mix, followed by the dried cranberries and flour.

When the mixture is smooth, pour into the prepared baking tin.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack, before dusting with icing sugar and cutting into squares.

Top tips for making cranberry brownies

If you don’t like cranberries, this recipe is easily adaptable. Why not try substituting them with pecans, white chocolate chips, or dried cherries

You might also like…

Peanut butter brownies

Vegan brownies

Oreo brownies

Click to rate ( 30 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week