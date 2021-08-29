We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made with rich dark chocolate, white chocolate, and bejeweled with raspberries, these cheesecake brownies are mouthwatering.



Prepare a batch of these delicious cheesecake brownies in just 15 minutes. This recipe makes 16 brownies. This recipe brings a dense chocolate brownie recipe together with a light and fluffy cream cheese-based cheesecake.

Watch how to make Cheesecake brownies

Ingredients For the brownie mix

280g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

170g dark (70% cocoa solids) chocolate

350g unrefined golden caster sugar

70g plain flour

Pinch of salt

5 medium free-range eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

For the cheesecake mix

350g cream cheese

75g unrefined golden caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 medium free-range eggs

170g fresh raspberries

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm square brownie tin.

To make the brownie mixture, melt the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water, making sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Stir until completely melted and combined. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Combine the sugar, flour and salt in a large mixing bowl, pour over the cooled chocolate and mix until smooth. Beat the eggs separately before adding to the mixing bowl along with the vanilla extract and the white chocolate.

Blend together until you create a shiny chocolatey mixture. Pour this into the prepared tin.

Next make the cheesecake mixture. Whisk the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and eggs until smooth and creamy. Pour this carefully over the brownie mix, trying to create an even layer.

Use a fork to drag the cheesecake mix through the brownie mix to create a marbled effect. Drop the raspberries into the tray. Try to ensure that the raspberries are almost fully pushed into the mixture.

Bake for about 35–40 minutes. After 30 minutes remove the tin and check to see if the brownies are set but still have a slight wobble to them; return to the oven if they need a little longer. Leave to cool in the tin, covered with foil.

Once cooled, take the yummy brownies out of the tin, cut into 16 pieces and serve to your lucky guests.

Top tips for making cheesecake brownies

Don't worry if your mixture is quite wet, this works best for brownie recipes. Try swapping the raspberries for strawberries instead.

You might also like…

Cheesecake recipes

Peanut butter brownies

Vegan brownies

Click to rate ( 127 ratings) Sending your rating