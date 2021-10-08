We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These chocolate strawberry muffins are the sweet treats you’ve be craving.

We’ve taken the classic combination of sweet chocolate and ripe, juicy strawberries and mixed them up to make these incredible chocolate strawberry muffins. Our recipe is a super easy 4-step bake, giving you 12 delicious treats in 45 minutes. And the best part? The strawberries in these chocolate muffins actually count toward a portion of your five-a-day too.

Ingredients 150g golden caster sugar

1 egg

1tsp vanilla extract

50g melted butter

225ml milk

300g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

100g fresh strawberries

40g white chocolate

40g dark chocolate

Method Preheat oven to 200ºC (gas mark 6).

In a food mixer, mix the egg and sugar with the vanilla extract.

Add the melted butter and milk, then carefully fold in the flour and baking powder. Take care not to overwork it.

Add the berries and chopped chocolate then spoon the mixture into muffin trays or cut greaseproof for a ‘rustic’ effect. Bake in the oven for 30 mins.

Top tips for making chocolate strawberry muffins:

For an extra indulgent touch, melt the remainder of the white and dark chocolate in a bowl and drizzle over the top of your muffins.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate chip muffins

Click to rate ( 290 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week