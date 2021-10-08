These chocolate strawberry muffins are the sweet treats you’ve be craving.
We’ve taken the classic combination of sweet chocolate and ripe, juicy strawberries and mixed them up to make these incredible chocolate strawberry muffins. Our recipe is a super easy 4-step bake, giving you 12 delicious treats in 45 minutes. And the best part? The strawberries in these chocolate muffins actually count toward a portion of your five-a-day too.
Ingredients
- 150g golden caster sugar
- 1 egg
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 50g melted butter
- 225ml milk
- 300g plain flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 100g fresh strawberries
- 40g white chocolate
- 40g dark chocolate
Method
Preheat oven to 200ºC (gas mark 6).
In a food mixer, mix the egg and sugar with the vanilla extract.
Add the melted butter and milk, then carefully fold in the flour and baking powder. Take care not to overwork it.
Add the berries and chopped chocolate then spoon the mixture into muffin trays or cut greaseproof for a ‘rustic’ effect. Bake in the oven for 30 mins.
Top tips for making chocolate strawberry muffins:
For an extra indulgent touch, melt the remainder of the white and dark chocolate in a bowl and drizzle over the top of your muffins.
