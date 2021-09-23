We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These indulgent chocolate banana muffins are made with dark chocolate, cocoa powder, banana, and soured cream.

Bring rich dark chocolate together with sweet, ripe bananas to make these mouthwatering muffins. The added soured cream ensures these chocolate banana muffins are extra soft and spongey. Unlike our classic banana muffins recipe, this recipe uses olive oil instead of butter for a lighter texture.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) self-raising flour

30g (1oz) cocoa powder

1⁄2 level teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

175g (6oz) light muscovado sugar

100ml (31⁄2fl oz) light and mild olive oil

300ml (1⁄2 pint) soured cream

100g (31⁄2oz) dark chocolate, chopped

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

1 ripe banana, mashed

12-hole muffin tin, lined with paper muffin cases

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Sieve the flour, cocoa and bicarbonate of soda into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar. Stir in the olive oil, soured cream and half of the chocolate. The mixture will form into little clumps. Spoon 1/3 of this crumbly mixture into another bowl, add the rest of the chocolate to this portion and set aside.

Stir the eggs and banana into the larger quantity of muffin mixture. Mix until just combined. Use an ice-cream scoop to divide the muffin mixture between the cake cases.

Sprinkle the reserved crumbly mixture over the top. Bake for 20 minutes until well-risen and just firm. Serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making chocolate banana muffins

If you're allergic to eggs, add half level teaspoon baking powder and four tablespoons milk, with the oil and cream and leave out the eggs

To freeze, pack the cold muffins in a freezer bag. Use within 1 month. Defrost at room temperature for 2 hours.

