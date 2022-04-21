We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cookies are a perfect mid-morning or mid-afternoon pick me up, and they smell so great while they’re baking.

One great way to upgrade on classic chocolate chip cookies is by adding nuts into the mix and these chocolate chip and pecan cookies are a great example. With big chunks of dark chocolate and tasty nuts, they’re perfectly rich and indulgent. A good grown-up cookie. To speed up the recipe you can add all of the chocolate and nut pieces at the same time and stir through, but if you reserve some to add at the end, just before baking, your biscuits will look that much neater and more tempting when they’re finished.

Ingredients 200g dark chocolate, roughly broken

100g butter, cubed

50g light muscovado sugar

85g golden caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

1 egg, beaten

100g pecan nuts

100g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Melt half of the chocolate over a pan of simmering water.

Beat in the butter, sugar, vanilla and egg until smooth. Stir in three-quarters of the nuts and remaining chocolate, then the flour and bicarbonate of soda.

Use a teaspoon to heap 12 blobs of the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Then insert the reserved nuts and chocolate into the mixture.

Bake for 12 minutes until firm.

Top tip for making chocolate chip pecan cookies:

These tasty sweet treats make the perfect gift, presented in cellophane bags tied with a colourful ribbons

You might also like:

Sugar cookies recipe

Peanut butter cookies

Snickerdoodles

Click to rate ( 34 ratings) Sending your rating