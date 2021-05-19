We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chocolate chip fairy cakes are made with white chocolate chips and are filled with mascarpone and raspberry jam.

This white chocolate chip fairy cakes recipe makes 10 cakes baked in just 20 minutes. These delicious mascarpone and raspberry jam filling add a great addition to these fairy cakes and pair perfectly with the white chocolate. We’ve topped ours with buttercream and hundreds and thousands but you could serve simply as they are.

Ingredients For the cakes:

100g self-raising flour

100g caster sugar

100g Stork margarine (or softened butter)

2 large eggs

1 tsp baking powder

1tbsp milk

100g white chocolate chips

For the filling:

150g mascarpone

65g raspberry jam

For the decoration (optional):

Buttercream icing

Hundreds and thousands sprinkles

Method You will need 10 muffin sized paper cases and a 12 hole muffin tin. First of all you will need to preheat your oven, so set it to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Add all of your cake ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk by hand with a wooden spoon or with an electric hand whisk.

When you are happy that the cake batter is smooth and well combined, spoon the mixture into the paper cases.

Place the muffin tray into the hot oven. Leave the cakes to cook for approximately 20 minutes, until the cakes are well risen and golden brown.

Once the cakes are cooked, take the muffin tray from the oven, take the cakes out of the tray and leave them to cool on a wire rack.

While the cakes are cooling make the filling. Simply weigh the mascarpone and jam into a bowl and mix to combine. It is a soft mixture, so don’t expect it to thicken up as much as buttercream.

When you are happy that the cakes are cold you can use a knife to cut out a circle from the top of each one. Fill each hole with the filling and top with the cut out piece of cake.

Finish your fairy cakes with a swirl of buttercream and sprinkles. Or simply dust with icing sugar.

Top tips for making chocolate chip fairy cakes

Swap the white chocolate for milk or dark chocolate chips instead. You could also leave the filling out if preferred.

Please note the nutritional information doesn’t include buttercream for decorating as this is optional.

