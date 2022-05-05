We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chewy, crumbly, golden oaty cookies that are easy to prepare and quick to bake.

This chocolate oatmeal cookies recipe is a brilliant easy bake for beginners. You don’t need any skills to put it together and there’s very little that can go wrong. You get a batch of about 20 soft and chewy oat-flecked cookies. Unlike our classic oat cookies, which are dotted with raisins, these feature chunks of rich milk chocolate. However, if you prefer dark or white chocolate, it’s an easy swap to make and will not affect the recipe. You can even make them into double chocolate cookies if you prefer, by adding a tablespoon of cocoa to the mix in step 2.

Ingredients 125g self-raising flour

125g light brown soft sugar

125g porridge oats

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

125g butter

1 tbsp golden syrup

150g milk chocolate chips

Video of the Week

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line two baking sheets with baking parchment.

Mix the flour, sugar, oats and bicarbonate of soda in a large bowl.

Put the butter and syrup in a pan and warm through until melted. Pour into the dry mixture, mix well, and then add the chunks of chocolate.

Divide the mixture into 20 (about 30g each portion). Roll them roughly into balls. Put them, spaced evenly apart, on the baking sheets and squash them down a little.

Bake for 15-18 mins. Leave to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making chocolate oatmeal cookies

For a more chocolatey biscuit, you can half dip the cookies instead of adding chocolate chips. Arrange a wire tray with a piece of baking paper underneath it (to catch any drips). Melt the chocolate in a microwave and half dip the cookies to cover one side.

You might also like...

Oatmeal raisin cookies

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies