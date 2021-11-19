We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The spicy tang of mincemeat combined with a brownie mixture makes these chocolate mince pies unbelievably addictive.

How could you improve on a delicious a fruit-filled mince pie, wrapped in warm pastry? In this case, by adding another of our favourite baked treats on top. This recipe combines mince pies with chocolate brownies for an fabulously decadent, deep filled pie. We have found this recipe can tempt guests who say they are not fond of mince pies. The spongey chocolate topping is enough to make people want to give them a go. Although this recipe suggests readymade mincemeat and shop bought pastry, you could make your own using our classic mince pies recipe.

Ingredients 215g ready made shortcrust pastry

125g ready made mincemeat

For the brownie mix

100g dark chocolate

50g unsalted butter

125g caster sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

1tsp vanilla essence

40g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

Zest and juice of one medium orange

You will also need

:

A large scalloped cookie cutter

Method Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Grease a muffin tin and cut large circles of pastry with your cookie cutter. Press the circles of pastry gently into the muffin tray and place in the fridge.

To make the brownie mix, melt the chocolate in the microwave in short bursts, stirring in between, then allow to cool.

In a large bowl, add the sugar to the butter and mix until light and fluffy. Gradually add in the egg, beating after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and orange zest and juice.

Stir through the melted chocolate then add the flour and cocoa powder. Stir gently until combined.

Remove the pastry rounds from the fridge and spoon a small amount (around 1tsp) of mincemeat to the bottom of each round of pastry. Top the mincemeat with a large spoonful of brownie mix, making sure you don’t fill it right to the top of the pastry.

Place in the oven and bake for around 20 mins until the brownie is firm to the touch and the pastry is golden. Serve slightly warm with a little cream.

Top tip for chocolate mince pies

We find the richness of the brownie and mincemeat together is enough of a taste sensation, so you may want to forgo the brandy butter with these particular mince pies. Just add cream instead.

