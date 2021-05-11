We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These mouth-watering chocolate orange cupcakes use fresh orange zest and juice to add a punch of citrus flavour to each bite.

Finished with a smooth, velvet chocolate orange buttercream, these cupcakes are delicious. Our chocolate orange cupcakes are made with melted dark chocolate and a hint of salt. The salt really brings the richness of the chocolate flavour to life. This recipe makes 10 cupcakes.

Ingredients 165g of plain flour

20g of cornflour

175g golden caster sugar

90g of unsalted butter at room temperature

Grated zest and juice of one orange

115g of dark chocolate, melted

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of milk at room temperature

For the chocolate orange buttercream:

400g icing sugar

100g cocoa powder, sifted

200g of unsalted butter

Juice and zest of one orange

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (or a few drops of cold water)

10 satsuma or tangerine segments, optional

Method Preheat the oven to 160 fan oven/180/350/gas mark 4.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a heat proof dish over a saucepan of water until smooth.

Cream the butter, sugar and orange zest until it is light and fluffy.

Add the eggs and slowly beat until just combined. Add the melted chocolate, flour, bicarbonate,baking powder, salt, orange juice and milk and beat until the mixture come together. Don’t over beat as the cakes will peak in the middle.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases (to about 2 thirds full) and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and leave in the tray for a few minutes before placing them on a wire rack to cool completely.

For the chocolate orange frosting: Add all the ingredients together and beat until light and fluffy. This should take about 5 minutes with an electric beater.

Spoon or pipe the icing on to the cakes. Top with satsuma segments or grated orange zest.

Top tips for making chocolate orange cupcakes

We’ve decorated our cupcakes with satsuma segments, but you could opt for Terry’s Chocolate Orange pieces instead or simple finish with grated orange zest to keep it simple.

