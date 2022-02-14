We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These chocolate pancakes are a must-make for chocoholics on Pancake Day.

There’s certainly nothing not to love about these decadent dark chocolate pancakes. We’ve elevated the traditional pancake recipe by adding hazelnuts, homemade Nutella, cinnamon and berries to create a true taste explosion that’s every chocolate lovers dream. Our recipe takes just 15 mins to cook and makes about 8 pancakes depending on the size of your pan. Easy and delicious, this is one pancake recipe you’ll want to make all year round.

Ingredients 150g plain flour

2tbsp cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

1tsp ground cinnamon

2 med eggs

300ml milk

60g toasted hazelnuts

2tbsp golden caster sugar

200ml single cream

200g bar dark chocolate

Strawberries or raspberries

Method To make the pancakes: Whizz flour with cocoa, salt, cinnamon, eggs and milk. Chill for 1 hr if you have time. Make eight 20cm pancakes.

To make the spread: Blitz hazelnuts with caster sugar until fairly finely ground. Bring cream to almost to the boil in a pan. Take off the heat, add dark chocolate in pieces, stir to melt, and then stir in almost all of the nut mixture.

Fold the pancakes into cones on plates. Spoon some choccy hazelnut spread. Serve with strawberries, or raspberries, and sprinkle with the rest of the chopped nuts, and dust with icing sugar.

Top tips for making chocolate pancakes:

We've outlined how to make your own chocolate spread above. But if you want to save time, just add a few spoonfuls of Nutella instead.

