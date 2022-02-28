We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Snickerdoodles without cream of tartar promise to still hit the sweet spot. Perfect with your next cup of tea.

Snickerdoodles are an old-fashioned and delicious type of American cookie. Dusted in cinnamon sugar, they’re slightly chewy, not too sweet and golden in colour. We’ve given the traditional recipe an added twist, substituing the cream of tartar for some decadent dark chocolate instead. Any chocolate lovers dream – this adds a lovely richness to the cookie which melt in your mouth with each bite. Our recipe will give you 15 in a easy and speedy 25 minutes. Enjoy slightly warm with a hot drink of your choice.

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 egg

75g dark chocolate, melted

150g plain flour

1tsp ground cinnamon

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/350°FGas Mark 4.

Line two baking trays with baking parchment.

Cream together the butter and 50g of the sugar until pale and fluffy.

Beat in the egg.

Stir in the melted chocolate, followed by the flour.

In a separate bowl, stir together the remaining 50g of sugar and the cinnamon.

Form the dough into golf ball sized balls in the palms of your hands, then toss in the cinnamon sugar.

Bake for 10-12 mins. The cookies will be soft but will harden on cooling.

Top tips for making Snickerdoodles without cream of tartar:

The cookies will spread a little on cooking, so leave some space between them on the baking tray.

You might also like...

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies

Peanut butter cookies

Click to rate ( 24 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week