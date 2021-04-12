We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our courgette, garlic, and herb oaty crust quiche swaps classic pastry crust for a light, oat-based case. The case is simple to make with just four ingredients; oatcakes, plain flour, salt, and butter.

Packed with a rich, creamy garlic filling made with creme fraiche and cream cheese with garlic. The intense garlic flavour pairs perfectly with the golden oat crust and sweet, roasted courgette topping. Prepare this quiche in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients For the case:

280g packet oatcakes, finely crushed

4 tablespoons plain flour

Pinch of salt

150g butter, melted

For the filling:

3tbsp light olive oil

3 courgettes, sliced

150g packet cream cheese with garlic and herbs

2 medium eggs

200ml carton crème fraiche

Salt and black pepper

20cm round, loose-bottom sandwich tin, buttered

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Heat a baking tray (rather than a baking sheet, in case the filling leaks out).

To make the case, tip the oatcakecrumbs into a bowl and add the flour and salt, then stir in the butter. Press into the tin in an even layer so it’s not too thick around the bottom edge. Chill.

Put the tin on the heated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15 minutes.

For the filling, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan and fry about a third of the courgettes until lightly golden. Drain on kitchen paper. Cook the rest of the courgettes in batches.

Beat the cream cheese to soften it and beat in the eggs, creme fraiche and seasoning.

Layer courgettes over oatcakes and pour in cream chees mix. Put on the baking tray and bake for 35-45 minutes, or until set.

Remove from the oven. Leave to cool in the tin. Chill overnight before removing from the tin. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Top tips for making courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche

We used Boursin cheese with garlic and herbs. The recipe also works well with the Boursin with pepper if you're not keen on garlic.

A portion of this dish works out at just 99p per serving and is part of our cheap family meals under £1 a head collection.

You might also like…

Crustless smoked salmon and potato quiche

Quiche Lorraine

How to line a tart tin with pastry

Click to rate ( 43 ratings) Sending your rating