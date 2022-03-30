We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Layers of moist, chocolatey sponge, a dense, gooey filling and blanket of solid chocolate over the top, all decorated with smashed Creme Eggs.

These Creme Egg cake bars are such a great Easter treat to serve up. If you’re making them for kids, you can get them involved too. Why not put them on egg smashing duty for the topping. Alternatively, if you’re serving up to grown-ups, try adding some Baileys to the icing for an extra boozy hit. This recipe makes between 9 and 12 bars, depending how small you want to make them. It only takes 50 minutes to prepare and cook them, but you will need about 2-3 hours in total, including chilling time for the different layers. These bars are great to take on picnics or as a snack while you’re out on a walk. They’re also a good option for selling at bake sales.

Ingredients For the sponge:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

125g plain flour

75g cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

4 medium eggs

9 mini Creme Eggs

For the filling:

300g icing sugar

2 tsp golden syrup

1 tsp orange extract

orange food colouring

For the topping:

200g milk chocolate, chopped

12 mini Creme Eggs

Method Preheat the oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line a 24cmx24cm tin with greaseproof paper, making sure you have some all around the sides to be able to pick the cake out of the tin after baking.

Mix all the sponge cake ingredients except the Creme Eggs together in a large mixing bowl with an electric hand whisk.

Pour the mixture into the tin and bake in the centre of the oven for 10 mins. Carefully remove from the oven and push 9 Creme Eggs randomly into the sponge. Bake in the oven for another 5 mins.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the side before lifting out with the greaseproof paper and popping onto a wire rack to cool further. After 30 mins, put the cake back into the tin and press the sponge down firmly, making sure the sponge is touching every corner of the tin. Put in the fridge to cool for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, make the filling by mixing the icing sugar, golden syrup and orange extract in a bowl with 60ml water. Split the icing into two bowls – a third in one, two-thirds in the other. Add the orange food colouring to the smaller bowl and mix in to create an orange, yolky colour.

Take the cake out of the fridge and pour the plain icing mixture on top of the sponge, making sure it touches the greaseproof paper and is evenly spread. Add the orange filling in dollops, then use a skewer or a cocktail stick to create a swirled, marble effect.

Leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.

For the topping, melt the chocolate in the microwave by heating it in 10 second bursts, stirring in between each burst until the chocolate has melted. Leave to cool slightly before pouring on top of the icing layer.

Crush the 12 mini Creme Eggs and scatter on top to decorate. Leave to set in the fridge for a further 30 mins, cut into slices and serve.

Top tip for making Creme Egg cake bars

Try different flavours for the filling. You could try caramel icing with crushed Caramel Eggs on top.

