Rainbow sprinkles and sweet pink icing make these fat donut pancakes so moreish.

These fat fluffy donut pancakes are a revelation. Halfway between a cake a pancake, they use a special batter made with bicarbonate of soda and whisked egg whites. This makes it light and thicker, and also means it rises as it cooks so you get more of a donut shape for the finished result. You will need a couple of different sized metal rings – one to shape the outside of the donut, and one to make the ring in the middle. It much simpler that you’d think to make – check out our video below and you’ll see. Then it’s just a case of icing it with bright pink icing and big sprinkles, for the perfect Homer Simpson-style D’oh!nut. If you want a simpler, more classic result, check out our ultimate pancake recipe.

Watch how to make Donut pancakes

Ingredients 150g plain flour

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

100ml of milk

150ml buttermilk

2 egg yolks

2 egg whites

1tsp of butter

Icing sugar

Food colouring

Sprinkles

You will need:

2 metal cooking rings, approx 15cm and 5cm

Method To make the batter: Combine the flour, bicarbonate of soda and milk and gently whisk. Continue to whisk as you add the buttermilk, and egg yokes, In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until they foam, they add to the rest of the batter mixture.

Heat the butter in the saucepan at a low to medium temperature, and position a small cooking ring inside a larger one. Then spoon in your batter mixture and gently heat for a minute or two, until cooked. Gentle remove and allow to cool slightly before decorating.

To decorate: Combine pink icing sugar with food colouring, then pour over your pancake before adding sprinkles and drizzle of red colouring.

Top tips for making cranberry pancakes

This recipe also uses buttermilk. If you can't find it in shops, use normal milk and add a dash of lemon juice, lime juice or vinegar. Leave it to sit for 5 minutes or so and you will have made your own buttermilk.

Don’t be tempted to use a wooden spoon instead of a whisk to combine your ingredients. A whisk will give you better results, by adding extra air to the batter, making it even fluffier.

