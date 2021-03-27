Heat the oven to 170C/Gas 3.5. Cream the sugar and butter until pale. Add flour and a pinch of salt. Mix until the dough comes together. Keep the mini eggs in the sealed bag and carefully use a rolling pin to smash them. Mix into the mixture. Tip into the lined tray and press down evenly, flattening with a rolling pin.

You will need six elements to make the house. Two panels for the sides, a front and back and two pieces for the roof. With the longest edge of the tray towards you cut lengthways across the centre. Measure 12 cm from the left and make a cut from top to bottom. Measure a further 7 cm and make a third cut from top to bottom. You will now have six rectangles.

The two left rectangles will become the sides. Measure 5cm in from the left and make a mark. Now make two marks down the left side at 6cm and 18cm. Using these marks cut out triangle shapes to create two left-pointing arrows that will act as the axis to which the roof will be attached. Don’t worry if you make a mistake, just press the dough together and start again. The two rectangles on the right will become the roof. If you fancy cut out a pattern on the longest side of each, we cut a zig-zag.

Bake for 30 – 40 mins until turning golden on top. Before the shortbread cools cut again where the lines are. Cool in the tin for 20 mins.

To make the icing put the icing sugar and egg white into a mixer and with the paddle attachment mix on a low speed for 5 mins.