We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter nests but made with one of our favourite chocolate bars.

You only need four ingredients and twenty minutes to make these Mars bar Easter nests. Leave them to cool and set over the next two hours and you will have a dozen tasty treats. They make great teatime options for kids (and big kids) or a nice lunchbox treat. Alternatively, they are excellent at bake sales because they are cheap to make but a little bit more exciting than traditional Easter nests made from plain chocolate. Mars bars add a sticky, caramelly texture that makes them just irresistible. They’re easy to make with the kids as well. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge or a cool place for up to three days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

4 Mars bars, chopped

75g butter

150g Shredded Wheat, crumbled

150g bag chocolate eggs

Video of the Week

Method Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Melt the Mars bars and butter in a large pan over a gentle heat, stir until smooth. Remove from the heat and mix in the shredded wheat until completely covered in the chocolate mixture.

Put spoonfuls of the mixture onto the baking tray and make a slight dip in the centre to create a nest. Fill with the chocolate eggs. Leave to set until ready to eat.

Top tip for making Mars bar Easter nests

Mars bars are a great chocolate bar for this recipe as they melt down into a really smooth, sticky goo. You can try the same technique with other bars too - Snickers for an extra crunch of peanuts, or Milky Bars for a white chocolate version.

You might also like...

Easter nests

Cornflake cakes

Chocolate cornflake nests